Minnesota United FC at San Diego FC Preview

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United continues its California road swing on Saturday night, traveling to Snapdragon Stadium for a Western Conference matchup against San Diego FC. The Loons enter the contest coming off their first road win of the 2026 season, a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy, while San Diego looks to respond after suffering its first loss of the 2026 MLS regular season in a 3-0 defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Minnesota heads into the weekend with momentum after Anthony Markanich opened the scoring in the 51st minute, Kelvin Yeboah netted the game-winner in the 67th minute, and Drake Callender recorded six saves against LA. The result gave MNUFC eight points through its first six matches.

San Diego, meanwhile, enters Saturday's match with 11 points despite last weekend's setback. In that loss at San Jose, San Diego conceded three first-half goals and played down a man after Manu Duah was shown a red card. Saturday's result also snapped San Diego's 12-match unbeaten road streak dating back to last season.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two clubs. San Diego won the first-ever matchup 4-2 at Allianz Field on June 14, 2025, Minnesota answered with a 3-1 road win at Snapdragon Stadium on September 13, 2025, and San Diego then claimed a 1-0 victory in the Western Conference Semifinal on November 24, 2025.

Saturday's match presents another strong early-season test for Minnesota against a San Diego side that remains near the top half of the West and has already shown it can be dangerous in this series. For the Loons, the challenge will be turning last week's defensive organization and clinical finishing into consecutive road results before continuing a busy stretch of away matches.

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES ON FACING SAN DIEGO FC...

"They are a very good team, and obviously they ended our season last year. We also had the benefit of a really good regular-season game there earlier in the year. It's a fantastic place to play and a tremendous crowd. What they were able to do in their first year is remarkable, so it'll be a tough test for us. But I think it's a place we can go, put our best foot forward, and try to get a result."

FORWARD KELVIN YEBOAH ON FACING SAN DIEGO FC AFTER LOSING TO THEM IN THE PLAYOFFS...

"When you lose against a team, especially San Diego in the playoffs, you really want to go there and get even more than any other game. You want to go there and get those three points. We know how difficult it is to play in that stadium. We're really excited, and we're looking forward to it."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Michael Boxall - Lower Body (Out)

Dominik Fitz - Illness (Out)

Julian Gressel - Lower Body (Out)

Peter Stroud - Lower Body (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None







Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026

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