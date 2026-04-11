Nikola Petković Undergoes Successful Surgery
Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that midfielder Nikola Petković has undergone successful right knee ACL reconstruction surgery. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Belfie at Providence Swedish in Seattle, Washington on Thursday, April 9. Petković has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List and is now ineligible to play for the remainder of the 2026 season.
Petković, 23, joined Sounders FC on loan from Charlotte FC ahead of the 2026 campaign and appeared in six matches in all competitions prior to the injury. Petković made 24 all-competition appearances for Charlotte FC from 2024-2025.
Sounders FC fell 2-0 to Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the first leg of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday night at Estadio Universitario, capping an eight-match stretch away from Lumen Field in all competitions (5-2-1). The return leg of the Quarterfinals is set for Wednesday, April 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:30 p.m. PT / FS1, TUDN, ConcacafGO).
TRANSACTION: Sounders FC midfielder Nikola Petković has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List on April 10, 2026.
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Sounders FC midfielder Nikola Petković
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