Inter Miami CF Academy U-19 Gain International Experience at 2026 Mediterranean International Cup in Costa Brava, Spain
Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy's U-19 team, representing the 2007 age group, traveled to Costa Brava, Spain to compete in the prestigious 2026 Mediterranean International Cup (MIC)-a renowned youth tournament featuring academy sides from some of the world's top clubs.
Inter Miami opened its group stage campaign in strong fashion, defeating Brazil's OVT Academy 2-0. The team continued its impressive start with a dominant 6-1 victory over Spain's CF Lloret, building momentum early in the tournament. Our U-19s then capped off group play with another win against Spain's Ida Valencia Royal, finishing the group stage unbeaten and topping Group F to secure a place in the knockout rounds.
In the Round of 32, Inter Miami delivered another commanding performance, defeating Italian side Palestra Tre Valli 4-0. The team's run came to an end in the Round of 16 after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Spain's Cantera Briga that was ultimately decided in a penalty shootout.
Across the tournament, Inter Miami posted an impressive record-winning four of their six matches while scoring 15 goals and conceding just two.
Notably, midfielder Ian Urkidi was named to the tournament's Best XI, further highlighting the impact and continued development of Inter Miami CF Academy players when competing on the international stage.
In preparation for the competition, the Academy squad also gained valuable experience through friendly matches against Spanish sides Girona FC and Barcelona B, further testing themselves against high-level international opposition.
The tournament provided a valuable opportunity for the Inter Miami CF Academy to compete on a global stage, reflecting the club's continued commitment to developing elite talent capable of succeeding at the highest levels of the game.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
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