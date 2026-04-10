LAFC Rides Record Shutout Streak into Prime-Time Showdown at Portland Timbers on Saturday
Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions to begin the season, travels to the Pacific Northwest for a prime-time MLS showdown against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park this Saturday, April 11. Kickoff in the Rose City is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. PT with the match available to watch on Apple TV and FOX as well as throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean). National radio coverage will be available on Sirius XM channel 157 (ENG).
The Black & Gold (5-0-1 in MLS play) sits atop the MLS Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings after a record-setting start to the regular season that has seen the team become the only squad in MLS history to keep six straight shutouts to begin a season. In addition to the team's defensive superlatives, LAFC's offense has been impressively potent in its last two matches: a 6-0 league win against Orlando City on April 4 in which star forward Denis Bouanga notched his eighth career hat trick for the club while Korean superstar Son Heung-Min recorded four assists in one half, and a 3-0 win against reigning title holders Cruz Azul in Concacaf Champions Cup action on April 7 that featured Son's second goal of the season and a spectacular brace from David Martínez that leaves the Black & Gold well-positioned in its two-game, quarterfinal series against the Liga MX giants.
Portland (1-6-1 in MLS play) has played LAFC dead even since the Black & Gold entered the league in 2018. The clubs are 6-6-7 against one another in the regular season with LAFC holding a slight +2 edge in goal differential (33 GF, 31 GA). The Black & Gold have won twice in nine trips to Portland and tied the Timbers a further three times, including last season's 3-3 thriller on April 19 that featured a 90th minute Bouanga penalty kick goal to rescue a point for LAFC.
For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC at Portland Timbers
Kickoff: Saturday, April 11, at 1:45 p.m. PT
Where: Providence Park; Portland, OR
Watch: Apple TV, FOX, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)
Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean), Sirius XM channel 157 (ENG)
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