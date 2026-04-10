Charlotte FC Signs Forward Rodolfo Aloko to First Team Contract

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has signed forward Rodolfo Aloko to a First Team contract from Crown Legacy FC. Aloko joins The Crown as a U22 Initiative signing on a guaranteed deal through June 30, 2030, with an option for the 2030-31 MLS season.

For roster compliance, Kerwin Vargas, who was one of Charlotte's three U22 Initiative players, has transitioned over to a TAM player. In a correlating move, The Crown recently acquired from San Diego FC $170,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and their 2027 Natural Second Round SuperDraft pick for $200,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money and Charlotte's 2027 Natural Second Round SuperDraft pick.

"Rodolfo is another example of our growing list of young talents coming through our development pathway, and we are happy to see him move so quickly to the First Team," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "When we signed him in September, we knew he was a promising, young talent, but needed to settle into a new market. We've been impressed with his performances during the preseason, with Crown Legacy and at AFCON with Benin. His versatility at the forward positions with great physical attributes and an extremely strong work ethic will continue to keep his ceiling high."

Aloko, 19, has burst onto the scene this season with Crown Legacy FC. Through four matches, the Benin national team forward has tallied six goals and two assists, which leads MLS NEXT Pro in goals and goal contributions through five matchdays.

He was honored as the MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month for March after opening the season with back-to-back braces and followed with a goal in each of the next two games.

Aloko has earned seven caps since debuting for Benin in June 2025 and was selected to the squad for this winter's Africa Cup of Nations. During the tournament, he played four total matches, starting two, and helped Benin progress to the Round of 16 where they eventually fell to Egypt in extra time.

Aloko was originally acquired last September from Croatian club NK Kustošija on a contract with Crown Legacy. He remained in Croatia through the end of 2025.

Transaction: Charlotte FC adds forward Rodolfo Aloko from Crown Legacy FC. Aloko signs a U22 Initiative contract with Charlotte FC through June 30, 2030, with an option for the 2030-31 MLS season

RODOLFO ALOKO

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: December 26, 2006 (19)

Hometown: Sô-Ava, Benin

Previous Club: Crown Legacy (USA)







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