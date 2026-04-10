SKC Hosts San Jose on Saturday

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday as the club celebrates Sporting Sustainability Night with a challenge that provides fans the chance to win exclusive prizes.

Tickets for the 250th regular season match at Sporting Park are available online via SeatGeek and fans interested in attending for the first time can take advantage of the First Game On Us initiative to request up to two free tickets.

Sporting Kansas City welcomes a San Jose side that sits one point back of the Supporters' Shield lead amidst a stunning start to the 2026 campaign -- the team's best in its 52-year history -- in which San Jose has recorded five shutout wins and allowed only one goal in six games.

The strong run of form began with a 3-0 victory over Kansas City in the season opener on Feb. 21 at PayPal Park as Sporting played its first match under head coach Raphael Wicky. Six players made their debuts for the club as SKC fielded a starting lineup with the youngest average age for an MLS match in club history.

Heading into Saturday's rematch, San Jose has added UEFA Champions League winner and German national team veteran Timo Werner to their roster since the meeting seven weeks ago while Sporting Kansas City has acquired three new players in the transfer window during that same span. Norwegian international Lasse Berg Johnsen has three goal contributions in three games (one goal, two assists) while 21-year-old Brazilian centerback Diego Borges debuted last week and 24-year-old winger Capita Capemba could be set for his first minutes this weekend.

Sporting is coming off a 3-1 loss at Real Salt Lake last weekend in which Designated Player Dejan Joveljic scored his team-best fourth goal of the year. The Serbian striker has historically performed well against San Jose with 10 goal contributions (seven goals, three assists) in 12 career regular season appearances against the Quakes.

San Jose arrives in Kansas City on the heels of a 3-0 win over San Diego FC last week. U-22 Initiative Player Niko Tsakiris bagged a brace, becoming the second youngest Quakes player with a multi-goal game behind Landon Donovan. The 20-year-old U.S. youth international leads all MLS players with 24 chances created in 2026.

A pair of MLS charter clubs, Sporting Kansas City has more regular season wins against San Jose (33) than any other opponent and the Quakes are just 2-10-1 all-time at Sporting Park in the regular season. San Jose has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs twice in the past eight seasons and were eliminated both times in a penalty shootout at Sporting Park in their postseason opener.

San Jose is led by Bruce Arena - the winningest head coach in MLS history -- and the four-time MLS Coach of the Year has the Earthquakes leading the league in expected goals (16.7) despite missing all three Designated Players (Cristian Arango, Cristian Espinoza and Hernan Lopez) from last year's squad as well as the team's top scorer in Josef Martinez. Conversely, Sporting has the lowest expected goals total in MLS this season (3.9) and the highest expected goals against total (19.1).

Saturday's showdown will be available to watch in English (Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr) and Spanish (Moises Linares) on Apple TV while pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action. In addition, local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez).

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes

2026 MLS Regular Season | Game 7

Saturday, April 11 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)

Sporting Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Broadcast Schedule

Watch: Apple TV

Listen: 810 AM, 1340 AM or SKC App

SKCvSJ Soundbites

English: Calvin Harris

English/Spanish: Raphael Wicky

Portuguese/Spanish: Capemba & Borges







Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026

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