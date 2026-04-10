Full Speed Ahead: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC's five-match homestand comes to a close this weekend, and what better way to wrap things up than a rivalry game?

The Crown welcomes the Eastern Conference's leaders Nashville SC this Saturday, April 11 at Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Let's take a look at this weekend's Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how Charlotte FC can continue their surge ahead.

Next Man Up

While The Crown has been flying high and raining goals since its return to North Carolina at the beginning of March, the Club will be without its Designated Player forward Wilfried Zaha due to yellow card accumulation. Wingers Liel Abada and Kerwin Vargas are off to a nice start to 2026, and each could see time on the left flank. Abada's playmaking has been on display as of late, setting up key chances, including the match-winner against Austin FC, while Vargas found himself on the scoresheet in the Club's 6-1 rout over Red Bull New York.

The Crown has also seen a new addition to its ranks, Beninese forward Rodolfo Aloko, who has been developing with Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro. The versatile attacker has hit the ground running since coming to the Queen City, tallying six goals and two assists in just five matches, which earned him Player of the Month honors for March. While CLTFC may be down one of its attacking pieces, more are ready to step in.

Goals, Goals, Goals

In seven all-time meetings between the Southern rivals, only one match has ended with one of the two not scoring a goal, that coming on May 11, 2024, a 1-0 victory for The Crown at the Bank. Both Clubs have star-studded attacking lines, with Nashville boasting the 2025 MLS Golden Boot runner-up, Sam Surridge, 2022 MLS MVP, Hany Mukhtar, and newcomer Cristian Espinoza, who has tallied 38 goals and 73 assists in his MLS career. While the defense will need to keep their half of the field on lock, things might come down to a good old-fashioned shootout. And while CLTFC will be missing Wilfried Zaha, they will still be tapping into the momentum built over this homestand, which saw the Club put away 11 goals in four matches.

Take Advantage

Just like Inter Miami earlier in the homestand, Nashville SC is coming off a midweek meeting with Mexican giants Club América in a tightly contested Concacaf Champions Cup. With the contest ending 0-0 at Geodis Park on Wednesday night, Nashville saw few substitutions and have a must-win game in Mexico City next week. This very well may be another opportunity for The Crown to test its opponent's depth in a hunt for three more points in the table.

APRIL 11 // CHARLOTTE vs. NASHVILLE

The action continues as The Crown goes to battle with Nashville SC on April 11th at 7:30 p.m. Join the party at The Fortress!







Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026

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