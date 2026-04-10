LA Galaxy Take on Austin FC on Saturday, April 10 at 11:30 a.m. PT on FOX and Apple TV

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Following their match in Mexico, the LA Galaxy traveled to Texas and will face Austin FC in MLS play on Saturday, April 110 at 11:30 a.m. PT (FOX, Apple TV). The match is part of a demanding stretch in April, as the Galaxy will play their third game in a seven-match, 22-day span.

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC

In 10 all-time meetings between the clubs, LA owns a 541 record and has outscored Austin 15-12, including a 131 mark on the road. Last season, Austin swept the series, earning a 1-0 win at Q2 Stadium in April before claiming a 2-1 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park in July.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

The LA Galaxy hold a 344 record across all competitions in the 2026 season, most recently falling to Toluca 4-2 at the Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca, Mexico with Gabriel Pec and Marco Reus scoring crucial away goals ahead of the second leg.

Klauss (8 G/A) and Gabriel Pec (8 G/A) lead the Galaxy attack, with Pec scoring his competitionleading sixth Concacaf Champions Cup goal against Toluca. Klauss, meanwhile, is tied for second in MLS with five goals. Midfielder Marco Reus has recorded five goal contributions over his last five matches, while captain Maya Yoshida recently made his 700th career appearance across club and international competitions.

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC

2026 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 11:30 a.m. PT (Actual Kick: 11:40 a.m. PST)

Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas

Fox | Apple TV

FOX English Broadcast | Mike Watts (PXP), Lloyd Sam (Analyst)

FOX Deportes | Alejandro Luna (PXP), Mariano Trujillo (analyst), Ashley Gonzalez (sideline reporter)

Apple TV English Broadcast | Tony Husband (PXP), Ross Smith (analyst)

Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Diego Pessolano (PXP), Daniel Chapela (analyst)

Radio: Joe Tutino (PXP) | LA Galaxy Radio Broadcast







Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026

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