Connor Dale Selected to U.S. Boys' National Team Roster

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati Academy goalkeeper Connor Dale has been selected to join the U.S. U16 Boys' National Team roster to play in the Vertex Cup in Miami, Fla. Dale is one of three goalkeepers and one of 24 players set to participate in the 12-day round robin tournament set to take place from April 12-23.

Dale and the U16 team will face England on April 16 (2:30 p.m. ET), Mexico on April 19 (2:30 p.m. ET) and close out the competition against Argentina on April 22 (12:30 p.m. ET). Dale, who makes his second appearance on a national team roster in 2026, joined the U.S. U16 Boys' National Team back in February for a group training camp in Fayetteville, Ga.

April's camp will be used to continue its preparation for the 2027 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, which serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. The Vertex Cup will be broadcast, with streaming details to be announced at a later date by U.S. Soccer.

Dale most recently featured for the FC Cincinnati Academy at the 2026 Generation adidas Cup in Bradenton, Fla. Dale and the Young Garys (U16) advanced to the Premier Bracket in the competition behind strong defensive performances where Dale and the U16s allowed just one goal through six matches.

Visit ussoccer.com for more information on April's camp and the Vertex Cup.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026

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