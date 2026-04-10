Connor Dale Selected to U.S. Boys' National Team Roster
Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati Academy goalkeeper Connor Dale has been selected to join the U.S. U16 Boys' National Team roster to play in the Vertex Cup in Miami, Fla. Dale is one of three goalkeepers and one of 24 players set to participate in the 12-day round robin tournament set to take place from April 12-23.
Dale and the U16 team will face England on April 16 (2:30 p.m. ET), Mexico on April 19 (2:30 p.m. ET) and close out the competition against Argentina on April 22 (12:30 p.m. ET). Dale, who makes his second appearance on a national team roster in 2026, joined the U.S. U16 Boys' National Team back in February for a group training camp in Fayetteville, Ga.
April's camp will be used to continue its preparation for the 2027 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, which serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. The Vertex Cup will be broadcast, with streaming details to be announced at a later date by U.S. Soccer.
Dale most recently featured for the FC Cincinnati Academy at the 2026 Generation adidas Cup in Bradenton, Fla. Dale and the Young Garys (U16) advanced to the Premier Bracket in the competition behind strong defensive performances where Dale and the U16s allowed just one goal through six matches.
Visit ussoccer.com for more information on April's camp and the Vertex Cup.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-19 Gain International Experience at 2026 Mediterranean International Cup in Costa Brava, Spain - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Kane Kraus and Eddie Niles Called up to U.S. U-16 Men's National Team for the 2026 Vertex Cup - St. Louis City SC
- Connor Dale Selected to U.S. Boys' National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Host Second Annual Olivia Knighton Foundation Match this Saturday Night - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Connor Dale Selected to U.S. Boys' National Team Roster
- Andrei Chirila Is Looking to Remove his Age from the Equation and Help FC Cincinnati by Proving Himself on Merit
- FC Cincinnati Continue Road Trip with Showdown at Toronto FC
- FC Cincinnati Make Trip North of the Border for First Rematch of 2026
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Toronto FC