Colorado Rapids Midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery
Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that Ted Ku-DiPietro has undergone successful shoulder surgery. The midfielder will begin rehab and be reevaluated in five months.
Ku-DiPietro, 24, has made 29 appearances with the club since being acquired ahead of the 2025 MLS season. In that span, the Oakton, Virginia native has logged 1,229 minutes with one goal and four assists.
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