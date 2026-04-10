Latin Grammy-Winning Artist Joaquina to Perform National Anthem, Exciting Fan Engagement Initiatives Announced for Match against RBNY

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set for an unforgettable night at Nu Stadium this Saturday, April 11 - and it all starts with a special performance from Latin GRAMMY-winning Venezuelan artist Joaquina, who will sing the National Anthem ahead of kickoff against the New York Red Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV).

Born in Venezuela and raised in Miami, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter has quickly become one of Latin music's brightest rising stars. After releasing her debut EP Los Mejores Años in 2023, Joaquina earned the Latin GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist, making history as the youngest nominee ever for Best Singer-Songwriter Album. Now, she brings that same star power to Nu Stadium for a can't-miss pre-match moment.

Make the Most of Matchday

Baptist Health Fan Zone (opens at 3:30 p.m. ET)

Get here early and kick off the celebration with live entertainment, interactive games, giveaways, and more.

La Bresh Party

The globally renowned party collective is bringing its signature energy to the Fan Zone - expect music, vibes, and a full-on pregame celebration.

Can't-Miss Activations

Explore experiences across the stadium, including:

Royal Caribbean's immersive fútbol-themed activations

Lowe's interactive Bucket Challenge + photo booth experience

Florida Blue's game-filled interactive trailer

Modelo's high-energy bar activation

Pura Vida's Beach Club pop-up

Café Bustelo coffee samples to keep you going

Continental's photo booth + scarf giveaway

UNICEF's "Freedom to Dream" experience and fútbol training cards

Inter Miami CF Official Store

Level up your matchday look at the largest team store in MLS - over 11,000 square feet across two levels, packed with must-have gear.

50/50 Raffle

Take your shot at winning big while supporting a great cause. Half the pot goes to one lucky fan, with proceeds benefiting the Inter Miami Foundation's work in education.

Don't Leave After the Final Whistle

Modelo After Party | The Terraces

Keep the energy going post-match with a live set from Venezuelan DJ and producer Amal Nemer.

Starts right after the match (~9:30 p.m. ET)

90 minutes of music and vibes

Free for all fans

Cash bars available

From the first note of the anthem to the final beat of the after party - this is a matchday you won't want to miss!

See you Saturday at Nu Stadium!







Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026

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