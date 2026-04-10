Latin Grammy-Winning Artist Joaquina to Perform National Anthem, Exciting Fan Engagement Initiatives Announced for Match against RBNY
Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF is set for an unforgettable night at Nu Stadium this Saturday, April 11 - and it all starts with a special performance from Latin GRAMMY-winning Venezuelan artist Joaquina, who will sing the National Anthem ahead of kickoff against the New York Red Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV).
Born in Venezuela and raised in Miami, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter has quickly become one of Latin music's brightest rising stars. After releasing her debut EP Los Mejores Años in 2023, Joaquina earned the Latin GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist, making history as the youngest nominee ever for Best Singer-Songwriter Album. Now, she brings that same star power to Nu Stadium for a can't-miss pre-match moment.
Make the Most of Matchday
Baptist Health Fan Zone (opens at 3:30 p.m. ET)
Get here early and kick off the celebration with live entertainment, interactive games, giveaways, and more.
La Bresh Party
The globally renowned party collective is bringing its signature energy to the Fan Zone - expect music, vibes, and a full-on pregame celebration.
Can't-Miss Activations
Explore experiences across the stadium, including:
Royal Caribbean's immersive fútbol-themed activations
Lowe's interactive Bucket Challenge + photo booth experience
Florida Blue's game-filled interactive trailer
Modelo's high-energy bar activation
Pura Vida's Beach Club pop-up
Café Bustelo coffee samples to keep you going
Continental's photo booth + scarf giveaway
UNICEF's "Freedom to Dream" experience and fútbol training cards
Inter Miami CF Official Store
Level up your matchday look at the largest team store in MLS - over 11,000 square feet across two levels, packed with must-have gear.
50/50 Raffle
Take your shot at winning big while supporting a great cause. Half the pot goes to one lucky fan, with proceeds benefiting the Inter Miami Foundation's work in education.
Don't Leave After the Final Whistle
Modelo After Party | The Terraces
Keep the energy going post-match with a live set from Venezuelan DJ and producer Amal Nemer.
Starts right after the match (~9:30 p.m. ET)
90 minutes of music and vibes
Free for all fans
Cash bars available
From the first note of the anthem to the final beat of the after party - this is a matchday you won't want to miss!
See you Saturday at Nu Stadium!
Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026
- SKC Hosts San Jose on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery - Colorado Rapids
- Latin Grammy-Winning Artist Joaquina to Perform National Anthem, Exciting Fan Engagement Initiatives Announced for Match against RBNY - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC at San Diego FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Preview: Rapids Return Home for Western Conference Clash with Houston - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Rides Record Shutout Streak into Prime-Time Showdown at Portland Timbers on Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Take on Austin FC on Saturday, April 10 at 11:30 a.m. PT on FOX and Apple TV - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Holds Home Opener this Saturday against the Philadelphia Union - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel West for Matchup Versus the Colorado Rapids - Houston Dynamo FC
- Full Speed Ahead: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC - Charlotte FC
- SDFC Acquires $200,000 in 2027 GAM and 2027 Natural 2nd Round SuperDraft Pick from Charlotte FC - San Diego FC
- Revolution Host D.C. United this Saturday on Olivia Knighton Foundation Night - New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC Signs Forward Rodolfo Aloko to First Team Contract - Charlotte FC
- Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Unveil Revamped 2026 Pub Partner Program - Orlando City SC
- SDFC Returns Home to Host Minnesota United on Community Night - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-19 Gain International Experience at 2026 Mediterranean International Cup in Costa Brava, Spain - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Kane Kraus and Eddie Niles Called up to U.S. U-16 Men's National Team for the 2026 Vertex Cup - St. Louis City SC
- Connor Dale Selected to U.S. Boys' National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Host Second Annual Olivia Knighton Foundation Match this Saturday Night - New England Revolution
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Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Latin Grammy-Winning Artist Joaquina to Perform National Anthem, Exciting Fan Engagement Initiatives Announced for Match against RBNY
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-19 Gain International Experience at 2026 Mediterranean International Cup in Costa Brava, Spain
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