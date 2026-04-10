Preview: Rapids Return Home for Western Conference Clash with Houston

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (3-3-0, 9 points, 8th West) return home for the beginning of a three-match homestand with a match against Houston Dynamo FC (2-3-0, 6 points, 10th West) on Saturday, April 11. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

For the first time since March 7, the Rapids will play in front of the Colorado faithful at DSGP. The club will look to continue their success at home this season and build on their perfect 2-0-0 record so far. In the Rapids two home matches against Portland and LA, the club outscored their opponents 6-1 on their way to securing all six possible points.

Colorado will have their eyes set on bouncing back from their most recent result, a 3-2 loss on the road to Toronto FC. Scoring goals for the Rapids were Designated Player Paxten Aaronson and captain Keegan Rosenberry. Aaronson's goal was a continuation of his top play as of late, and Rosenberry's marked his first of the season and his ninth as a member of the Rapids.

As stated, Aaronson's goal last weekend extends his current run of form as one of the top players in all of MLS over the past month. Over his last five matches, the midfielder has recorded five goal contributions with three goals and two assists. All three goals Aaronson has scored this season have come in the past two matches, including his first career brace against Sporting KC on March 21. Aaronson's goal against Toronto FC came after he netted a perfect shot directly from a free kick.

On the other side of this matchup is a Houston side that is looking to find their footing early on in the MLS season. With a 2-3-0 record, the club has shown promise but has struggled to find consistency in their play so far five matches in. Heading into Saturday, the Dynamo have yet to log a point in their previous two matches. Most recently, the club fell at home to Seattle by a final score of 1-0. In their only road match of the season, Houston played a thriller at Toyota Stadium against FC Dallas but ultimately lost the match 4-3.

This match marks the beginning of a three-match homestand for the Rapids across multiple competitions. Following Saturday, Colorado will return to U.S. Open Cup play for the first time since 2023 when they host USL League One side Union Omaha on April 14. The club will then have a quick turnaround before their 30th Anniversary Match at Empower Field at Mile High against Inter Miami CF on April 18.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026

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