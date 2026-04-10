SDFC Acquires $200,000 in 2027 GAM and 2027 Natural 2nd Round SuperDraft Pick from Charlotte FC

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has acquired $200,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 2027 Natural 2nd Round SuperDraft Pick from Charlotte FC in exchange for $170,000 in 2026 GAM.

SDFC returns to Snapdragon Stadium as the Club prepares to host Minnesota United tomorrow, Saturday, April 11 on Community Night, presented by California Bank & Trust. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV, as well as an English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

The first 25,000 fans in the building on Saturday will receive a Captains Pennant courtesy of California Bank & Trust. Tickets for Community Night are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets. Every ticket purchased helps support programs that expand access to soccer, strengthen neighborhoods, and uplift communities across San Diego. To learn more about Community Night, please click HERE.

Transaction: SDFC acquires $200,000 in 2027 GAM and the 2027 Natural 2nd Round SuperDraft from Charlotte FC in exchange for $170,000 2026 GAM.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.