Houston Dynamo FC Travel West for Matchup Versus the Colorado Rapids

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC take their second road trip of the year this weekend, traveling to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 11, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CT, and fans can stream the action live via MLS on Apple TV.

The Dynamo have earned three wins and two draws in six MLS matches versus Colorado since 2023, outscoring the Rapids 12-6 over that stretch. Those results included a thrilling, last-minute 2-2 draw at Shell Energy Stadium in April last season when Dynamo debutant midfielder Ondřej Lingr scored an equalizer in the 96th minute. The Czechia international earned Team of the Matchday honors for his performance.

Houston is coming off a 1-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC at Shell Energy Stadium this past Saturday. Despite the result, the team finished the match with far more dangerous chances than Seattle, finishing the match with a 1.4 xG, 13 shots and nine corners, compared to Seattle's 0.4 xG, five shots and three corners. The match also saw Argentinean fullback Franco Negri make his first Dynamo start and defender Sam Vines, who signed with Dynamo on March 20, make his debut in orange. Additionally, forward Aliyu Ibrahim made his 100th MLS appearance Saturday night after coming onto the pitch in the 88th minute.

Attacker Guilherme is tied for third in MLS with seven goal contributions (four goals and three assists) and is the first Dynamo player to record that many contributions through their first four matches with the Club. Notably, he has also earned three MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors (Matchday 1, 4 and 5) over the last six matchdays.

Additionally, forward Lawrence Ennali sits fourth in MLS in one-on-ones with seven, winning six for an 85.7 percent success rate. He is also tied for first in the league with a top speed of 35.96 kilometers per hour.

Colorado currently sits eighth in the Western Conference with nine points through six matches and is coming off a 3-2 road loss to Toronto FC. Designated Player Paxten Aaronson and Keegan Rosenberry were the two goal scorers. Aaronson and Rafael Navarro currently lead the team's attack with three goals each, while Navarro also leads the team with three assists. Notably, Aaronson and Dynamo midfielder Jack McGlynn are good friends after coming up together through the Philadelphia Union system.

Houston has a former Colorado player on their roster in Vines, who spent two stints with the Colorado Rapids (2018-21 and 2024-26), where he totaled 116 appearances for the club after signing a Homegrown contract in 2018.

Homegrown midfielder Matthew Arana was called up to the Mexico U-16 National Team during the March FIFA Window for the 2026 Montaigu Tournament, where they competed in Group B versus Portugal (loss, 1-0), Peru (win, 2-0) and Japan (draw, 3-3).

Last week, Houston's opening match of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup was confirmed, as the Dynamo will host USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday, April 15, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. Fans can secure their Round of 32 tickets for the match HERE or watch the match live via Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. If Houston advances to the Round of 16, they will host the winner of Austin FC and Louisville City FC on either April 28 or 29.

The Dynamo have won two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023, when they defeated Inter Miami CF 2-1. The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, which the Dynamo earned with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union in Houston.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2026

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