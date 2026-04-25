Sounders FC Hosts FC Dallas on Saturday Night at Lumen Field
Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts FC Dallas on Saturday, April 25 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Sounders FC currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 16 points (5-1-1). Dallas sits in eighth place in the West with 13 points (3-2-4).
Saturday marks the first match between Seattle and Dallas this year, with Sounders FC winning 1-0 in both matches against the Texas side last year. The Rave Green are unbeaten in their last 21 home matches against Dallas (regular season and playoffs), the longest unbeaten streak for any team against a single opponent in MLS history. The Rave Green hold an 18-1-5 mark at home against FC Dallas in MLS play, with the lone loss in the series coming on May 25, 2011.
Seattle is also in the midst of a 19-match home unbeaten run in all competitions, dating back to May 28, 2025, the longest streak in club history. The Rave Green's last loss at home came against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Following Saturday's match, Seattle travels to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 2 at Children's Mercy Park (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Evan Weston & Sacha Kljestan
Talent (Spanish): Sergio Ruiz
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Jackson Felts, Steve Zakuani & Kelyn Rowe
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini
Images from this story
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Sounders FC huddle
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