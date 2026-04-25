Real Salt Lake Loans FW Tyler Wolff to Sacramento Republic FC

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has loaned forward Tyler Wolff to USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC for the remainder of the 2026 MLS season.

Wolff, 23, departs the Wasatch Front midway through his second season with the Claret-and-Cobalt, after arriving prior to the 2025 MLS Season from Atlanta United FC. Yet to appear for Real Salt Lake eight games into its 2026 campaign, Wolff logged 13 of his 66 MLS appearances and 2 of his 21 starts in 2025 for the Utah side.

Splitting time with Real Monarchs, Real Salt Lake's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Wolff quickly displayed his class by notching six goal contributions (three goals and three assists) in four appearances in playing his role helping the Monarchs qualify for their first MLS NEXT Pro playoff berth. The Georgia native has made two appearances for Real Monarchs this season, contributing one assist.

Wolff is the eldest son of former Austin FC manager Josh Wolff, the long-time former USMNT veteran. Born on Feb. 13, 2003, in Snellville, Georgia, Tyler Wolff spent the 2015-19 seasons with the Columbus Crew youth academy - his father an assistant on the Crew's first team, before returning to Atlanta's developmental setup for 2019/20 seasons, signing as a professional with the "Five Stripes" in July, 2020. Tyler's brother, Owen - younger by 22 months - also plays in MLS, currently on the Austin FC roster.

Real Salt Lake now hits the road to conclude its three-game week by visiting six-time MLS Cup Champions LA Galaxy in a Sunday Night Soccer showdown this weekend. Kickoff Sunday is scheduled for 5:00 pm MT, available on Apple TV.







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