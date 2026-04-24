San Diego FC Players Reflect on the Western Conference Matchups against the Portland Timbers

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Four matches. One opponent. San Diego FC made history in a season-defining series against the Portland Timbers. Beginning with a statement win on Decision Day during the 2025 MLS Regular Season. With everything on the line, SDFC traveled to Portland for one final, decisive match.

Decision Day 2025

In the pouring rain at Providence Park, the Chrome and Azul delivered a dominant 4-0 victory against the Timbers. SDFC's winger Anders Dreyer and forward Amahl Pellegrino each recorded braces helping the Club get one step closer to securing first place in the Western Conference.

After the final whistle, the players huddled together to watch the matchup between FC Dallas and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. SDFC needed the Whitecaps to lose to secure first in the West. In front of the traveling supporters, SDFC celebrated the historic milestone as they watched FC Dallas defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2-1.

The Club recorded 63 points to break the MLS expansion points record, and had 19 wins, also the most by an expansion team in a regular season.

Round One Game 1

Following a historic regular season, SDFC prepared for their first post-season appearance. The stage was set. The Club would be facing Portland for the Best-of-3 Series, starting on October 26, 2025, at Snapdragon Stadium. SDFC midfielder Onni Valakari scored the first-ever goal in the postseason, helping secure the 2-1 victory over the Timbers.

Round One Game 2

Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series continued back at Providence Park. SDFC traveled to Portland, looking to secure their spot in the Western Conference Semifinals. After 90 minutes of play, the match ended, 2-2, forcing a penalty shootout. SDFC fell short in the shootout, converting just two penalties to Portland's three, forcing an important third match.

Round One Game 3

Looking to bounce back at home in front of a sold-out crowd, the Club delivered another electric performance at Snapdragon Stadium. Dreyer and Pellegrino once again recorded braces to contribute to the 4-0 victory. Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega also recorded a clean sheet. The Club had made history once again; they secured their spot in the Western Conference Semifinals. It was a hard-fought series, but SDFC's determination and preparation proved the difference.

Now San Diego FC prepares to face Portland again this Saturday, April 25. Wrap up April with SDFC at Snapdragon Stadium, presented by Michelob ULTRA. Relive the Western Conference rivalry and secure your tickets now.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

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