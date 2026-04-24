Real Salt Lake Matches to Re-Air Locally on KMYU for Remainder of 2026

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announces today that the remainder of the Club's 2026 MLS Regular Season contests will air for free on over-the-air television across the Utah market area on KMYU, beginning with tonight's 7:00p MT broadcast of this week's RSL v Inter Miami CF match at America First Field.

"All of Utah Soccer is excited that we are able to once again make our compelling matches available on free, over-the-air television to fan across the region," said RSL President of Business Operations John Kimball. "KMYU has been the home of both Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals for over a decade across various iterations of our history, and we could not be happier that homes, restaurants and other establishments now have widespread access to replays of Apple TV's incredible MLS productions."

Major League Soccer rules allow broadcast replays 48 hours after matches are played. Following tonight's special-edition debut of the Inter Miami CF replay on KMYU, the 26 remaining RSL regular-season contests will remain broadcast live via Apple TV, but will be re-aired on KMYU (typically on Mondays at 7:00p MT; check your local listings for details). For nearly a decade, KMYU has been the home of Thursday night's "Talkin' Real" weekly show, featuring former RSL player and current Apple TV talent Brian Dunseth and KUTV 2 sports host Spencer Checketts.

"Live sports and specifically soccer have long enjoyed a home here at KMYU," said Kent Crawford, SVP / Group Manager of the Salt Lake City UT and Portland / Medford OR markets. "Adding RSL replays to our live coverage of Utah Royals FC and the NWSL, along with our weekly studio analysis show with Spence and Dunny breaking down all things Utah soccer is incredible news for our viewers across the state. We believe in the Claret-and-Cobalt, and cannot wait to once again share the action across our airwaves."

All matches airing on KMYU can be found for free with over-the-air access on channel 12 and 22 / 643 on Comcast/Xfinity. Each KMYU match will air two-to-three days after game dates - Mondays following Saturday games - at 7:00p MT. All re-air times are subject to change.

RSL (5-2-1, 16 points, 6th West / 8th Shield MLS) concludes its first three-game week of 2026 with a Sunday road trip to Southern California, facing LA Galaxy (2-4-3, 9 points, 11th West / 20th Shield MLS) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (5:00p MT kickoff), available on Apple TV.

RSL looks to rebound this weekend after seeing its six-game unbeaten run - all while scoring multiple goals in each match - snapped Wednesday in an 0-2 home loss to the defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF, a game that saw the Utah side suffer its first home loss of 2026 after four consecutive wins at America First Field in Sandy. RSL kicked off the week with a 4-2 home win over San Diego FC, and now arrives in Carson - the site of the Club's most road wins (13) in its 22-year history - looking to complete a six-point week and rebound from its first shutout suffered since a 1-0 road loss at Vancouver back on Feb. 21.

2026 REAL SALT LAKE RE-AIR SCHEDULE ON KMYU (TIMES MT)

- TONIGHT - Friday, April 24 - vs Inter Miami CF - 7:00p

- Tuesday, April 28 - vs LA Galaxy - 7:00p*

- Monday, May 4 - vs Portland Timbers FC - 7:00p

- Monday, May 11 - at FC Dallas - 7:00p

- Wednesday, May 15 - vs Houston Dynamo - 7:00p

- Monday, May 18 - vs Colorado Rapids - 7:00p

- Monday, May 23 - at Minnesota United - 7:00p

- Friday, July 24 - at Los Angeles Football Club - 7:00p*

- Monday, July 27 - at Portland Timbers - 7:00p

- Monday, August 3 - at St. Louis CITY - 7:00p

- Monday, August 17 - vs Minnesota United - 7:00p

- Friday, August 21 - vs FC Dallas - 7:00p

- Monday, August 24 - at Orlando City - 7:00p

- Monday, August 31 - at Colorado Rapids - 7:00p

- Monday, Sept. 7 - vs Los Angeles FC - 7:00p

- Friday, Sept. 11 - at Houston Dynamo - 7:00p

- Monday, Sept. 14 - vs New York City FC - 7:00p

- Monday, Sept. 21 - vs Vancouver Whitecaps - 7:00p

- Friday, Sept. 25 - at Seattle Sounders - 7:00p

- Monday, Sept. 28 - vs New England Revolution - 7:00p

- Monday, October 12 - at Philadelphia Union - 7:00p

- Friday, October 16 - vs San Jose Earthquakes - 7:00p

- Monday, October 19 - at Sporting Kansas City - 7:00p

- Monday, October 26 - vs St. Louis CITY - 7:00p

- Friday, October 30 - at Austin FC - 7:00p

- Monday, November 2 - at San Jose Earthquakes - 7:00p

- Monday, November 9 - vs LA Galaxy - 7:00p

*Airing on KJAZZ







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

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