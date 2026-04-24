MNUFC to Host Number of Activities on Saturday's Kids Game, Presented by Hyundai, When the Loons Face LAFC
Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United on Saturday afternoon hosts LAFC at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, which is this year's Kids Game, presented by Hyundai. The match is set to feature numerous kid-friendly and kid-focused activities, fan giveaways and in-stadium elements with participants from MNUFC Kids Club members.
Below is a list of different Kids Game activities and features that fans will be able to experience and engage with on Saturday:
Kids March to the Match
Led by the Wonderwall supporters groups, kids are invited to join-in on a mini version of the March to the Match with our club's supporters groups ahead of the game. The march will begin around 2:00 p.m. CT at PK's Place playground on the southeast side of the stadium before ending on the Great Lawn just north of the venue. Notably, mascots from around the other Twin Cities sports teams plan to tag along with the march on Saturday afternoon.
Sun Country Pre-Party Activities
Fans and kids can partake in several activities on the Great Lawn at the Sun Country Pre-Party before kickoff. Interactive games, kid-friendly live DJ entertainment, free temporary tattoo giveaways, meet & greet photo opportunities with the local mascots from around the Twin Cities teams and club partner activations will all take place on the Great Lawn. Included in the activations will be Target's Player Fan Card Studio, where kids and fans can create a customized trading card with a MNUFC theme. Notably, the first 250 kids to register at the MNUFC Tent, located on the Great Lawn, will be invited to take a shot on the field following the game.
Matchday Experiences
Prior to Saturday's match, a junior reporter was at MNUFC's training session on Friday, joined the media scrum and was able to ask Head Coach Cameron Knowles and players their thoughts about the match and other fun questions. Throughout the game, fans will notice different kid-themed and additional in-stadium elements, including:
Junior PA announcer set to read player names and make public address announcements during pregame
Junior supporters section inside the Wonderwall will help cheer on the Loons
Like every game, Player Pals will join the players as they walk out onto the pitch. Notably for Saturday's match, many of MNUFC's players will walk alongside their own children
Kid artwork from Kids Club members, MNUFC staff and players' children will be featured on the scoreboard throughout the match
The first 5,000 fans inside Allianz Field will receive a Hyundai flag gate giveaway upon entry
Target is set to officially unveil its new in-stadium mural, located on the exterior walls of the Grand Casino Brew Hall on the north end of the concourse
Fans interested in joining the MNUFC Kids Club can learn more about membership and registration details by visiting mnufc.com/fan-resources/kids-club. Membership to the MNUFC Kids Club includes exclusive experiences, matchday opportunities and special perks.
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