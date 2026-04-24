Inter Miami CF Back Home, Set to Host New England Revolution

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (5W-1L-3D, 18 points) is back home in South Florida to carry on with MLS regular season action hosting the New England Revolution (5W-3L-0D, 15 points) this Saturday, April 25. Our third home game at Nu Stadium is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Nu Stadium Public Transportation Options and Incentive

Take public transportation to matches and enjoy a $10 food & beverage credit; plus multiple easy ways to arrive are available. All the information fans need to know about public transportation is broken down HERE.

Nu Stadium Single-Match Parking Passes

PLEASE NOTE: Single-match parking passes are only available on the Yellow Lot, as parking in the Audi Black Lot and the Red Lot is sold out. Fans who plan to park on-site must purchase a parking pass in advance. Due to high demand, parking is expected to sell out, and on-site purchases will not be available on matchday. This policy is in place to ensure a smooth and efficient arrival experience for all guests.

Routes to Nu Stadium

Plan your route and arrive early, with parking lots opening at 2:30 p.m. ET. All information about driving directions and ridesharing options to Nu Stadium is available.

Clear Bag Policy

To provide a safer environment for the public and to expedite guest entry into the stadium, Nu Stadium policy limits and restricts the size and type of bags that are permitted into the stadium during any events taking place. We encourage guests NOT to bring any bags, however, the following will be permitted after proper screening:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5" x 6.5"), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Any medically necessary items must be pre-approved by Stadium management. Please contact guestservices@intermiamicf.com to be considered for approval. All items will be subject to proper inspection at entry gate.

Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag. Each member of a family including children will be able to carry an approved clear bag, providing ample storage capacity.

Don't Miss History!

Don't miss our historic first year at Nu Stadium and secure the best pricing for all MLS regular-season home games with a Season Ticket. Get your Season Tickets HERE!

Additionally, a limited amount of single-match tickets for all matches remains available!

Where to Watch

Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on on Apple TV.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami picked a valuable 0-2 victory on the road over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, with stunners from midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and striker Luis Suárez securing the result. With the win, Inter Miami extended its current unbeaten run this regular season to eight, and improved its record on the road to five wins, a draw, and a loss for a total 16 points - the best record on the road this season in MLS.

Notably, Wednesday's win saw Academy product Noah Allen make Club history, as the Homegrown defender reached 119 appearances across all competitions and surpassed Drake Callender as the player with most appearances in Inter Miami history.

Inter Miami this Regular Season

The team enters this weekend unbeaten in its past eight regular season games (5W, 3D). Overall, Inter Miami has recorded four five wins, one loss and three draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 18 points, and sits second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, has tallied seven goals so far and is tied for third amongst MLS top scorers this season. Midfielder Telasco Segovia, meanwhile, leads the team in assists so far this league campaign with five.

Previously Against New England Revolution

On Saturday, the Herons will take on the Revs for the 11th time. Inter Miami leads the series to date, having recorded seven wins and three losses.

Inter Miami will look to extend its current winning run after securing victory in the past four meetings. Last time out, the teams faced off in MLS regular season this past October, with Inter Miami coming out on top 4-1 at home.

Scouting New England Revolution

New England Revolution will visit Nu Stadium for the first time after defeating Atlanta United 1-2 on the road on Wednesday. In all, the Revs have recorded five wins and three losses this regular season for a total 15 points, and are currently third in the Eastern Conference table.

Defender Peyton Miller leads the team in goals this regular season with three, while forward Luca Langoni leads in assists with six.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.