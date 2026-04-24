A New Beat: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at Nashville SC

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







The Crown continues its East Coast road trip this Saturday when the Club travels to face Nashville SC for the second time this month. Charlotte FC's final regular season match of April is set for Saturday, April 25 at Geodis Park. Fans can follow all the action on Apple TV with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Let's take another look at the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how Charlotte FC can steal three points from the conference leaders this weekend:

Bounce Back

Charlotte FC have only suffered three losses this season (LA Galaxy, Nashville SC, Orlando City SC) and, following the first two losses, bounced back with sound wins in their next outing. After returning from the West Coast, The Crown handled business in the home opener in a 3-1 win over Austin FC, while responding to the loss against Nashville with a 6-0 thumping of the Charlotte Independence and a 2-1 road victory against New York City FC. Sometimes taking a hit is exactly what you need to get back on track, and it's time to lock back in with a Southern rivalry match.

Set Piece Scoring

In the midweek contest in Orlando, The Crown's Morrison claimed his first goal with the organization since joining Crown Legacy FC last summer, coming off a header whipped in off a Pep Biel set piece. The defender and the gaffer have both called out the positive impact that The Crown's newest assistant, Karl Hooper, has already brought to the table and has already been felt in-game. CLTFC has the ariel ability and size to dominate the offensive and defensive side of set pieces and should look to build off what was seen in Orlando.

Forward Thinking

One of The Crown's newest additions, Rodolfo Aloko, has made three-straight starts in all competitions and has appeared in every match since inking his deal from Crown Legacy on April 10. The Beninese forward has broken into the XI with his ruthless energy and hunger to leave his mark on matches. While he is young, and polishing your game takes time in this league, he has been one to watch on the right wing, making dangerous runs and physically challenging his defenders. Against the Charlotte Independence last week, the forward tallied two assists and has been knocking on the door in MLS play.

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