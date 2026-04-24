A New Beat: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at Nashville SC
Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
The Crown continues its East Coast road trip this Saturday when the Club travels to face Nashville SC for the second time this month. Charlotte FC's final regular season match of April is set for Saturday, April 25 at Geodis Park. Fans can follow all the action on Apple TV with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.
Let's take another look at the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how Charlotte FC can steal three points from the conference leaders this weekend:
Bounce Back
Charlotte FC have only suffered three losses this season (LA Galaxy, Nashville SC, Orlando City SC) and, following the first two losses, bounced back with sound wins in their next outing. After returning from the West Coast, The Crown handled business in the home opener in a 3-1 win over Austin FC, while responding to the loss against Nashville with a 6-0 thumping of the Charlotte Independence and a 2-1 road victory against New York City FC. Sometimes taking a hit is exactly what you need to get back on track, and it's time to lock back in with a Southern rivalry match.
Set Piece Scoring
In the midweek contest in Orlando, The Crown's Morrison claimed his first goal with the organization since joining Crown Legacy FC last summer, coming off a header whipped in off a Pep Biel set piece. The defender and the gaffer have both called out the positive impact that The Crown's newest assistant, Karl Hooper, has already brought to the table and has already been felt in-game. CLTFC has the ariel ability and size to dominate the offensive and defensive side of set pieces and should look to build off what was seen in Orlando.
Forward Thinking
One of The Crown's newest additions, Rodolfo Aloko, has made three-straight starts in all competitions and has appeared in every match since inking his deal from Crown Legacy on April 10. The Beninese forward has broken into the XI with his ruthless energy and hunger to leave his mark on matches. While he is young, and polishing your game takes time in this league, he has been one to watch on the right wing, making dangerous runs and physically challenging his defenders. Against the Charlotte Independence last week, the forward tallied two assists and has been knocking on the door in MLS play.
JOIN THE MAYHEM:
MATCH MAYHEM
Join us for Match MAYhem as The Crown hosts four home matches in the month of May! Don't miss the action in The Fortress!
Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026
- Real Salt Lake Matches to Re-Air Locally on KMYU for Remainder of 2026 - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Test Winning Streak at Inter Miami CF on Saturday - New England Revolution
- A New Beat: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at Nashville SC - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Red Bull New York on Saturday at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC to Visit Austin FC for a Saturday Showdown - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Three-Game Week by Traveling Sunday to Face LA Galaxy - Real Salt Lake
- MNUFC to Host Number of Activities on Saturday's Kids Game, Presented by Hyundai, When the Loons Face LAFC - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal to Host New York City FC this Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Dynamo & Dash Charities to Host Annual Charities Classic on Sunday, May 17, at Topgolf Houston Katy - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- A New Beat: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at Nashville SC
- Full Time Clip: Orlando City 4-1 Charlotte FC
- Rise to the Top: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC
- Charlotte FC Signs Academy Graduate Aron John to a Homegrown Contract
- Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 8