Minnesota United FC vs. LAFC Preview

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns home this weekend looking to extend its strong run of form when it hosts Western Conference contender LAFC at Allianz Field, notably the Kids Game, presented by Hyundai. The Loons enter the matchup unbeaten in their last six matches (all competitions) and are coming off a composed 1-0 road victory over FC Dallas.

Minnesota's recent success of four league wins in a row and six games unbeaten has been fueled by a balanced squad effort. Anthony Markanich has continued his scoring touch from the backline, while players such as Joaquín Pereyra, Tomás Chancalay and Kelvin Yeboah have helped drive the attack. Defensively, Minnesota has shown improvement during this unbeaten stretch, limiting chances and earning key clean sheets while grinding out points in difficult road environments.

LAFC travels to Allianz Field after earning a 0-0 road draw against the Colorado Rapids in midweek action, where Los Angeles recorded a clean sheet and created several dangerous chances but was unable to find a breakthrough. LAFC enters Saturday as one of the top teams in the Western Conference and continues to show why it remains among the league's elite clubs. The Black & Gold are led by forward Denis Bouanga, whose pace and finishing ability make him one of the league's most dangerous attackers, while an experienced supporting cast gives LAFC the ability to create chances quickly and capitalize in transition.

Saturday's contest presents another measuring-stick match for the Loons. With points piling up and confidence growing, Minnesota has an opportunity to continue its unbeaten run against one of the West's perennial powers. A strong home performance could further solidify the club's early-season momentum.

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES ON FACING LAFC WITH DENIS BOUANGA AND SON HEUNG-MIN...

"All the teams we play have good players and you can't just manage one or two. You have to manage a team. The guys that really threaten you in transition. And I think we've got to be mindful of those moments. If we can be in control with the ball when we're further up the field and we have a good understanding of what our shape looks like, behind the ball, that becomes really important. So it's not just dealing with one guy, two guys, but dealing with them as a team."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Michael Boxall - Lower Body (Out)

Julian Gressel - Lower Body (Out)

Carlos Harvey - Lower Body (Out)

Peter Stroud - Lower Body (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

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