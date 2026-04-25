LA Galaxy Forward João Klauss Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that forward João Klauss has undergone a successful ligament repair surgery on his left foot. The surgery was performed by Dr. Christopher Kidd and Dr. Rachel Triche in Santa Monica. Klauss is expected to make a full recovery and rejoin the team at the conclusion of the upcoming World Cup break.

Klauss suffered the injury less than a week ago in the club's match against FC Dallas. Following a collision with an opposing defender, Klauss was forced off the pitch early in the second half at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The Brazilian forward had been experiencing a nearly picture-perfect start to the 2026 MLS Regular Season in LA, having recorded five goals in the club's first six league matches enroute to being voted by Galaxy fans as the club's Player of the Month in back-to-back months to start the campaign. He has recorded eight goal contributions in 14 matches played across all competitions (six goals, two assists). His two-goal performance against Charlotte FC on February 28 earned him a spot on MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2.

Klauss was originally acquired by the Galaxy this offseason as an SEI Replacement Player after Riqui Puig was placed on the Season-Ending Injury List in January. He arrived in LA from St. Louis CITY SC, where he recorded 27 goals in 85 appearances over three seasons with the 2023 expansion side.







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