LA Galaxy Forward João Klauss Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery
Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that forward João Klauss has undergone a successful ligament repair surgery on his left foot. The surgery was performed by Dr. Christopher Kidd and Dr. Rachel Triche in Santa Monica. Klauss is expected to make a full recovery and rejoin the team at the conclusion of the upcoming World Cup break.
Klauss suffered the injury less than a week ago in the club's match against FC Dallas. Following a collision with an opposing defender, Klauss was forced off the pitch early in the second half at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
The Brazilian forward had been experiencing a nearly picture-perfect start to the 2026 MLS Regular Season in LA, having recorded five goals in the club's first six league matches enroute to being voted by Galaxy fans as the club's Player of the Month in back-to-back months to start the campaign. He has recorded eight goal contributions in 14 matches played across all competitions (six goals, two assists). His two-goal performance against Charlotte FC on February 28 earned him a spot on MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2.
Klauss was originally acquired by the Galaxy this offseason as an SEI Replacement Player after Riqui Puig was placed on the Season-Ending Injury List in January. He arrived in LA from St. Louis CITY SC, where he recorded 27 goals in 85 appearances over three seasons with the 2023 expansion side.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026
- Rapids Take on Second-Place Whitecaps in Vancouver - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Forward João Klauss Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery - LA Galaxy
- SDFC Returns Home to Face Portland Timbers - San Diego FC
- LAFC Faces Western Conference Road Clash at Minnesota United on Saturday Afternoon - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans FW Tyler Wolff to Sacramento Republic FC - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Centre Back Belal Halbouni Undergoes Successful Procedure on Left Knee - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- SKC Visits Chicago Fire FC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Hosts FC Dallas on Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. LAFC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Back Home, Set to Host New England Revolution - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Players Reflect on the Western Conference Matchups against the Portland Timbers - San Diego FC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at D.C. United - April 25, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Real Salt Lake Matches to Re-Air Locally on KMYU for Remainder of 2026 - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Test Winning Streak at Inter Miami CF on Saturday - New England Revolution
- A New Beat: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at Nashville SC - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Red Bull New York on Saturday at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC to Visit Austin FC for a Saturday Showdown - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Three-Game Week by Traveling Sunday to Face LA Galaxy - Real Salt Lake
- MNUFC to Host Number of Activities on Saturday's Kids Game, Presented by Hyundai, When the Loons Face LAFC - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal to Host New York City FC this Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Dynamo & Dash Charities to Host Annual Charities Classic on Sunday, May 17, at Topgolf Houston Katy - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Forward João Klauss Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery
- Galaxy Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Columbus Crew
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC
- Galaxy Erase Two-Goal Deficit, Secure Point Away from Home
- LA Galaxy Begin Two-Game Road Trip against FC Dallas on Saturday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. PT