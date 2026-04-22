Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Preview

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United heads back on the road for a midweek Western Conference clash against FC Dallas on Wednesday night. The Loons enter the contest in strong form after earning a 2-0 home victory over the Portland Timbers, extending their league winning streak to three matches and moving to 14 points through eight games. FC Dallas, meanwhile, returns home after a 2-2 draw against the LA Galaxy on April 18, a result that kept Dallas unbeaten at home so far this season.

Minnesota is coming off one of its most complete and balanced performances of the 2026 campaign, earning a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers at Allianz Field this past weekend. Forward Tomás Chancalay opened the scoring with his first goal as a Loon and later helped create the second goal of the night. Chancalay combined well with midfielder Joaquín Pereyra and striker Kelvin Yeboah throughout the match; Pereyra continued his strong run of form as one of the club's primary playmakers, while Yeboah remained a constant threat with his movement and hold-up play. Defensively, the Loons recorded another clean sheet while limiting Portland's opportunities throughout the night. The victory marked Minnesota's third consecutive league win, giving the Loons plenty of momentum heading into Wednesday's road contest in Texas.

FC Dallas presents another difficult challenge for Minnesota, particularly with the match being played at Toyota Stadium, where Dallas has been strong to begin the season. Dallas most recently earned a 2-2 home draw against the LA Galaxy, rallying behind a two-goal performance from forward Petar Musa, who has emerged as one of the most dangerous attacking players in Major League Soccer this season. With experienced veterans and dangerous attacking options throughout the squad, Dallas will provide another strong midweek test for a Minnesota side looking to continue its recent run of form.

With both clubs entering the matchup in positive form, Wednesday's match shapes up to be an important early-season Western Conference battle. Minnesota United will look to carry its recent momentum on the road and continue its strong run of attacking play, while FC Dallas aims to take advantage of its home-field edge and remain difficult to beat in Frisco. As the season begins to take shape, valuable points will be on the line between two sides looking to climb the conference standings.

MATCH NOTES:

Minnesota United's match notes can be downloaded HERE.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Michael Boxall - Lower Body (Out)

Julian Gressel - Lower Body (Out)

Carlos Harvey - Lower Body (Out)

Peter Stroud - Lower Body (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None







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