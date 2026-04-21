SeatGeek to Drive Ticketing and Fan Experience for Chicago Fire FC's New Downtown Stadium

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO, IL - Chicago Fire FC today announced a multi-year partnership with SeatGeek, the technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, as the Club's Official Ticketing Partner and Founding Partner of its new downtown soccer stadium opening in 2028.

The partnership positions SeatGeek at the center of one of the most anticipated venue openings in MLS history. SeatGeek will serve not just as a ticketing provider, but as a strategic partner in helping to drive ticketing across all Fire matches and a broad slate of concerts, entertainment, and third-party events at the new stadium.

"We have ambitious goals to deliver a variety of entertainment programming that's unrivaled in Chicago and spans soccer matches, major concerts, and world-class events," said Dave Baldwin, President of Business Operations for Chicago Fire FC. "We're excited to partner with SeatGeek to create one of the most holistic partnership platforms across North American sports and entertainment."

A World-Class Stadium in Chicago's Newest Neighborhood

Located along the Chicago River at The 78, the Fire's new stadium will be a centerpiece of a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood and a catalyst for continued economic development and significant job opportunities in the South Loop. The riverfront location will integrate public plazas, activated outdoor spaces, and connectivity to surrounding retail and residential development, positioning the stadium as both a matchday destination and a year-round city asset.

The stadium will seat more than 22,000 fans for soccer matches and up to 31,000 for concerts and special events and has been thoughtfully designed to deliver exceptional sightlines and memorable entertainment experiences. Featuring a wide range of seating options - including the most premium suites and club spaces in MLS and across Chicago - the venue will create an unparalleled home atmosphere for Chicago Fire fans and eventgoers alike.

The stadium will also feature flexible, permanent production infrastructure, including a venue-wide rigging grid, artist facilities, and demountable seating to support a turnkey event experience that allows the Fire to seamlessly host a diverse lineup of concerts and events from some of the world's biggest artists and acts.

The Next Era's Modern Platform

SeatGeek provides Chicago Fire FC with a modern, unified ticketing platform that improves both the Club's operations and the fan experience. For the Club, this means a single backend system and a complete data foundation - unlocking smarter pricing strategies, more personalized fan engagement, and seamless management across MLS matches and non-soccer events. For fans, it creates a simple, streamlined experience with one place to buy, manage, and transfer tickets.

Through the partnership, fans will be able to browse available seats, compare options using Deal Score, preview the view from their seat before buying, and buy, sell, or transfer tickets in just a few taps, all with the confidence of secure mobile ticketing and seamless entry on matchday.

A Founding Partnership Built to Last

As a Founding Partner of the new stadium, SeatGeek will have a prominent presence throughout the venue, tying the brand directly to the matchday experience. SeatGeek brings deep experience across the soccer landscape, partnering with multiple MLS, NWSL, and USL clubs as well as teams across the Premier League.

"A soccer-specific stadium in downtown Chicago is going to attract a lot more than just soccer," said Russ D'Souza, Co-Founder and President of SeatGeek. "The Fire are building one of the most compelling entertainment venues in the country, and the ticketing operation has to be built for that from the start. That's exactly what we designed SeatGeek to do, and we're proud to be in from the ground up."

The Fire's Growing Community

Since announcing new stadium plans last summer, the Club has seen overwhelming support from fans, partners, and the broader community. With more than 17,000 seating commitments already secured, fans can lock in priority access by visiting DearChicago.com and placing a refundable deposit.

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.