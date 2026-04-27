Darris Hyte Scores First Goal in 2-2 Draw against Orlando City B at SeatGeek Stadium
Published on April 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (1-2-4-3, 10 points) earned a 2-2 draw against Orlando City B (2-2-3-3, 12 points) Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium.
Midfielder Darris Hyte registered his first goal in MLS NEXT Pro, while forward Dean Boltz scored his first of the season. Player/coach Omar González made his Chicago Fire II debut in the second half of the match.
After winning a penalty kick in the box in the 32nd minute, Boltz scored his first of the season with a shot to the lower left side of the net. Seven minutes later, Hyte doubled the lead for CFII with a right footed volley off a corner kick from winger Damyan Villanueva.
Orlando came out of the break looking for an answer. In the 51st minute, the ball snuck into the back of the net off goalkeeper Owen Pratt. González's debut stabilized the backline through 90 minutes, but the visitors pushed well in the stoppage time. Five minutes in, midfielder Nicolas Lasheras tallied an equalizer off the last set piece of the match, forcing a penalty shootout that gave Orlando an extra point on the road.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will travel east to face New York City FC II on Tuesday, May 5. Kickoff at Belson Stadium in Queens is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.
Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC II 2 (2):(4) 2 Orlando City B
Chicago: Boltz (scored), Pineda (missed), Damian (scored), Montiel (saved)
Orlando: Caraballo (scored), Judelson (scored), Baczewski (saved), Kendall (scored), Amoo-Mensah (scored)
Goals:
CHI- Boltz (1) (Penalty) (WATCH) 34'
CHI - Hyte (1) (Villanueva 2) (WATCH) 41'
ORL- Pratt (Own Goal) 52'
ORL- Lasheras (1) (Caraballo 4) (WATCH) 90+5'
Discipline:
ORL- Himes (Caution) 33'
CHI - Damian (Caution) 50'
ORL- Judelson (Caution) 86'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Pratt, D Damian, D Cupps, D Sandmeyer (capt.) (Herrera 9'), D Pfrommer (González 58'), M Nagle, M Pineda, M Hyte, D Villanueva (Montiel 58'), M Turdean (Clark 78'), F Boltz
Substitutes not used: GK Gongadze
Head Coach: Mike Matkovich
Orlando City B: GK Himes (capt.), D Amoo-Mensah, D Okonski (Kendall 90'), D Sandy Jr (Chikamso 9'), D Yearwood, M Judelson, M Gómez (Baczewski 46'), M Caraballo, M Haruna, M Tsukada (Lasheras 80'), F Pedro Leão (Belgodere 80')
Substitutes not used: GK Maxim, M Trombino
Head Coach: Edward Wilding
Stats Summary: CHI / ORL
Shots: 8 / 14
Shots on Goal: 3 / 7
Passing Accuracy: 84.4% / 89.2%
Saves: 4 / 1
Corners: 5 / 6
Fouls: 12 / 15
Offsides: 1 / 1
Venue: SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)
Referee: Alex Beehler
Assistant Referee 1: Braxton Williams
Assistant Referee 2: Ben Cuyler
Fourth Official: Ryan Shanklin
Major League Soccer Stories from April 26, 2026
- Darris Hyte Scores First Goal in 2-2 Draw against Orlando City B at SeatGeek Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma and Forward Julian Placias to Short-Term Agreements - LA Galaxy
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