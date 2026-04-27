Darris Hyte Scores First Goal in 2-2 Draw against Orlando City B at SeatGeek Stadium

Published on April 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (1-2-4-3, 10 points) earned a 2-2 draw against Orlando City B (2-2-3-3, 12 points) Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium.

Midfielder Darris Hyte registered his first goal in MLS NEXT Pro, while forward Dean Boltz scored his first of the season. Player/coach Omar González made his Chicago Fire II debut in the second half of the match.

After winning a penalty kick in the box in the 32nd minute, Boltz scored his first of the season with a shot to the lower left side of the net. Seven minutes later, Hyte doubled the lead for CFII with a right footed volley off a corner kick from winger Damyan Villanueva.

Orlando came out of the break looking for an answer. In the 51st minute, the ball snuck into the back of the net off goalkeeper Owen Pratt. González's debut stabilized the backline through 90 minutes, but the visitors pushed well in the stoppage time. Five minutes in, midfielder Nicolas Lasheras tallied an equalizer off the last set piece of the match, forcing a penalty shootout that gave Orlando an extra point on the road.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will travel east to face New York City FC II on Tuesday, May 5. Kickoff at Belson Stadium in Queens is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 2 (2):(4) 2 Orlando City B

Chicago: Boltz (scored), Pineda (missed), Damian (scored), Montiel (saved)

Orlando: Caraballo (scored), Judelson (scored), Baczewski (saved), Kendall (scored), Amoo-Mensah (scored)

Goals:

CHI- Boltz (1) (Penalty) (WATCH) 34'

CHI - Hyte (1) (Villanueva 2) (WATCH) 41'

ORL- Pratt (Own Goal) 52'

ORL- Lasheras (1) (Caraballo 4) (WATCH) 90+5'

Discipline:

ORL- Himes (Caution) 33'

CHI - Damian (Caution) 50'

ORL- Judelson (Caution) 86'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Pratt, D Damian, D Cupps, D Sandmeyer (capt.) (Herrera 9'), D Pfrommer (González 58'), M Nagle, M Pineda, M Hyte, D Villanueva (Montiel 58'), M Turdean (Clark 78'), F Boltz

Substitutes not used: GK Gongadze

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Orlando City B: GK Himes (capt.), D Amoo-Mensah, D Okonski (Kendall 90'), D Sandy Jr (Chikamso 9'), D Yearwood, M Judelson, M Gómez (Baczewski 46'), M Caraballo, M Haruna, M Tsukada (Lasheras 80'), F Pedro Leão (Belgodere 80')

Substitutes not used: GK Maxim, M Trombino

Head Coach: Edward Wilding

Stats Summary: CHI / ORL

Shots: 8 / 14

Shots on Goal: 3 / 7

Passing Accuracy: 84.4% / 89.2%

Saves: 4 / 1

Corners: 5 / 6

Fouls: 12 / 15

Offsides: 1 / 1

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)

Referee: Alex Beehler

Assistant Referee 1: Braxton Williams

Assistant Referee 2: Ben Cuyler

Fourth Official: Ryan Shanklin







Major League Soccer Stories from April 26, 2026

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