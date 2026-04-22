LAFC Faces Colorado Rapids in Western Conference Clash at BMO Stadium on Wednesday

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) welcomes the Colorado Rapids to BMO Stadium in league play on Wednesday, April 22. The MLS Western Conference rumble kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be available to watch on Apple TV as well as throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).

The Black & Gold (5-2-1; 16 pts) enters the midweek match sitting third in the Western Conference standings, four spots above eighth-place Colorado (4-4-0; 12pts). LAFC has gone 10-5-2 all-time against the Rapids, including an 8-4-2 mark in league play and an unblemished 9-0-0 home record across all competitions with a +23 goal differential (25GF, 2GA).

For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids

Kickoff: Wednesday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media check-in opens: 5:30 p.m. PT

Watch: Apple TV, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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