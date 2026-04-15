Dignity Health Sports Park and USA Football Announce Return of Summer Series Event on June 19-21

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Dignity Health Sports Park and USA Football, the sport's National Governing Body responsible for selecting, training and leading Team USA Football® for international competition, including flag football's Olympic debut in 2028, have announced the return of USA Football's Summer Series.

For the third consecutive year, Dignity Health Sports Park will become the epicenter of flag football in June. More than 1,000 athletes, coaches and team personnel, representing regions from across the U.S. and countries around the world, will compete from June 19-21 in a series of events.

"We're excited to return to Dignity Health Sports Park for this year's Summer Series," said USA Football Senior Director of High Performance and National Team Operations, Callie Brownson. "With the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, Los Angeles is the perfect city to shine a spotlight on the growth of flag football, both in the U.S. and abroad. Summer Series presents all athletes competing with opportunities to make a name for themselves and elevate their games against elite competition."

"We're grateful to host USA Football at DHSP for the third consecutive year. It's an opportunity that reflects the diversity of our campus, how it can be utilized, and its enduring role as a premier venue for athletic excellence," said Adam Duvendeck, General Manager, Dignity Health Sports Park. "As we look ahead to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and flag football's Olympic debut, this continued partnership highlights our commitment to supporting world-class competition and community engagement."

In addition to hosting USA Football's Summer Series event, Dignity Health Sports Park will be a key venue for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The premier sports and entertainment complex will host Olympic events such as Archery, Rugby Sevens, Tennis, Field Hockey, and Track Cycling, and Paralympic events including Wheelchair Tennis, Para Cycling, and Para Archery at the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

USA Football's Summer Series turns Los Angeles into a global stage for the future of flag football. The series strengthens international flag football competition in preparation for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and beyond while celebrating the athletes, teams and nations shaping the future of the sport.

As the sport's first-ever official National Governing Body, USA Football oversees all aspects of American football in the United States and plays a pivotal role in promoting the growth of flag and tackle football in the U.S. and worldwide through world-class competitive and educational opportunities.

All events included in Summer Series will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy. Specific event scheduling and streaming information will be announced at a later date.







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