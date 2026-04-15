Back Where It All Began: Rapids History at Mile High and Empower Field
Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
As the Colorado Rapids celebrate their 30th anniversary, a return to Empower Field at Mile High represents more than just a match. It's a return to the site that housed multiple eras of the club's history and helped shape its identity.
From the original Mile High Stadium to Invesco Field at Mile High, now known as Empower Field, the Rapids' early years were defined in one location, even as the stadium itself evolved.
Mile High Stadium (1996-2001)
The Rapids began play at Mile High Stadium in 1996, marking the club's introduction to Major League Soccer and the Colorado sports landscape.
Record Attendance: July 4, 2001 vs. D.C. United - 60,500
Biggest Win: May 5, 1996 - 3-0 vs. Kansas City Wizards
Invesco Field at Mile High (2002 to 2006)
A Look Back at the Numbers
From 2002 to 2006, the Rapids played 76 regular-season matches at the venue, compiling a 43-13-20 record while scoring 113 goals.
The First Match
March 23, 2002
Colorado Rapids 1, Kansas City Wizards 1
Attendance: 11,769
The Rapids opened this chapter with a draw against Kansas City.
COL: Chris Henderson (assist: Mark Chung)
KC: Chris Brown (assist: Preki)
The First Win
March 30, 2002
Colorado Rapids 1, San Jose Earthquakes 0
Attendance: 25,010
Just one week later, Colorado secured its first victory at the stadium.
COL: 4' Mark Chung (assist: Chris Henderson)
USMNT vs. Mexico
April 3, 2002
United States 1, Mexico 0; Invesco Field at Mile High, 48,476
Highest-Scoring Performance
Colorado Rapids 5, New England Revolution 2
May 22, 2002
Attendance: 8,002
One of the most explosive attacking performances in club history came early in the Rapids' run at the venue.
Goals:
1' Mark Chung (Chris Henderson)
31' Mark Chung (Chris Carrieri, Carlos Valderrama)
33' Taylor Twellman (Jay Heaps, Steve Ralston) - NE
34' Chris Carrieri (Raul Palacios, Jeff Stewart)
44' Chris Henderson (Chris Carrieri, Carlos Valderrama)
59' Wolde Harris - NE
The Final Match
October 14, 2006
Colorado Rapids 3, Houston Dynamo 3
Attendance: 17,191
The Rapids closed out their time at the venue with a high-scoring draw against Houston.
COL: 4' Mark Chung (assist: Chris Henderson)
As the club celebrates its 30th anniversary, returning to Empower Field connects the present to the past. From Mile High to Invesco to Empower, the Rapids' history at this venue is a reminder of where it all began and how far the club has come.
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