D.C. United Wins, 3-2, against Orlando City SC at Audi Field
Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
D.C. United delivered an exciting 3-2 comeback victory over Orlando City SC at Audi Field, showing resilience and composure in a match that swung dramatically in the second half. The Black-and-Red struck first in the 10th minute when Homegrown midfielder Jackson Hopkins finished from outside the box after setup work from defender Keisuke Kurokawa and midfielder Brandon Servania. The Black-and-Red responded impressively after Orlando took a 2-1 lead with second-half goals from forward Louis Munteanu in the 84th minute and defender Kye Rowles in the 90th minute to make it 3-2. D.C. United continued to create pressure throughout the match, while goalkeeper Sean Johnson came up with several important saves to keep the team within reach before the late winner. With the result, D.C. United lead the all-time regular season series against Orlando City SC 10-9-3. The Black-and-Red return to action on Sunday, May 3, traveling to New York City FC at Citi Field. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET.
Player Notes
Forward Louis Munteanu scored his first D.C. United goal in the 84th minute, assisted by defender Nikola Markovic. Louis had three shots on target off of five shots in 90 minutes played.
Midfielder Jackson Hopkins scored his second goal of the season for D.C. United in the 10th minute assited by Keisuke Kurokawa. Hopkins had one shot on target in 77 minutes played
Defender Keisuke Kurokawa recorded his first MLS assist; he had seven passes into the final third and five recoveries in 90 minutes played.
Defender Kye Rowles scored his fist goal for the Black-and-Red this season in the 90th minute; he had ten defensive contribiutions in 90 minutes played.
#DCvORL
The Black-and-Red has a 10-9-3 record against the Orlando City SC all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United has a 6-3-2 record against the Orlando City SC at home in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 2-2-0 at home this 2026 MLS season.
Goals By Half
Scoring Summary
Misconduct Summary
D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti (Nikola Markovic 77'), Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles, Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania, João Peglow (Conner Antley 90' +5'), Louis Munteanu, Aaron Herrera (Jared Stroud 46'), Jackson Hopkins (Jacob Murrell 77')
Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Jordan Farr, Hosei Kijima, Gavin Turner, Caden Clark
Head Coach: René Weiler
Orlando City SC Lineup: Maxime Crepeau, Adrian Marin, Robin Jansson, Zakaria Taifi (Griffin Dorsey 46'), Iago Teodoro, Luis Otavio (Wilder Cartagena, 88'), Braian Ojeda, Martin Ojeda, Tiago Souza (Tyrese Spicer 61'), Justin Ellis (Tahir Reid-Brown 82'), Ivan Angulo
Unused Substitutes: Javier Otero Nolan Miller, Harvey Sarajian, Colin Guske, Bernardo Rhein
Head Coach: Martin Perelman
--- www.dcunited.com ---
Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026
- Timbers Claim First Road Victory of the Season with 2-1 Win at San Diego FC - Portland Timbers
- Hugo Cuypers Scores in Sixth Straight in 5-0 Shutout Victory over Sporting KC - Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting KC Suffers Defeat at Chicago Fire - Sporting Kansas City
- Quakes Roar Back From Second-Half Deficit - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC Comes up Short to San Jose Earthquakes at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Wins Fourth Straight, 4-2, over Charlotte FC - Nashville SC
- Austin FC Defeats Dynamo with Goals from Nelson, Uzuni - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Falls, 2-0, on the Road to Austin FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Wins, 3-2, against Orlando City SC at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Draws, 1-1, at Home against the NE Revolution - Inter Miami CF
- Orlando City SC Falls, 3-2, on the Road to D.C. United - Orlando City SC
- Revolution Battle Inter Miami CF to 1-1 Draw on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Full Time Clip: Defeat on the Road - Charlotte FC
- Columbus Scores 2-0 Win over Union - Philadelphia Union
- LAFC Earns League Leading Eighth MLS Clean Sheet in 1-0 Road Win at Minnesota United - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United Comes up Short in 1-0 Loss against LAFC - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Defeats Toronto FC 2-1 - Atlanta United FC
- Early Goal Costs New York City FC - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Host Real Salt Lake on Sunday Night Soccer, Honor Club Legend Cobi Jones with Statue Unveiling - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnós to a First Team Contract - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Wins, 3-2, against Orlando City SC at Audi Field
- D.C. United Forward Tai Baribo Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 9
- D.C. United Draw 4-4 against the Red Bulls New York on the Road
- D.C. United Draw, 0-0, Against the Philadelphia Union on the Road
- D.C. United Lose 3(5)-3(6) against One Knoxville SC at Audi Field in a Penalty Kick Shootout