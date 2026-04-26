D.C. United Wins, 3-2, against Orlando City SC at Audi Field

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United delivered an exciting 3-2 comeback victory over Orlando City SC at Audi Field, showing resilience and composure in a match that swung dramatically in the second half. The Black-and-Red struck first in the 10th minute when Homegrown midfielder Jackson Hopkins finished from outside the box after setup work from defender Keisuke Kurokawa and midfielder Brandon Servania. The Black-and-Red responded impressively after Orlando took a 2-1 lead with second-half goals from forward Louis Munteanu in the 84th minute and defender Kye Rowles in the 90th minute to make it 3-2. D.C. United continued to create pressure throughout the match, while goalkeeper Sean Johnson came up with several important saves to keep the team within reach before the late winner. With the result, D.C. United lead the all-time regular season series against Orlando City SC 10-9-3. The Black-and-Red return to action on Sunday, May 3, traveling to New York City FC at Citi Field. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Player Notes

Forward Louis Munteanu scored his first D.C. United goal in the 84th minute, assisted by defender Nikola Markovic. Louis had three shots on target off of five shots in 90 minutes played.

Midfielder Jackson Hopkins scored his second goal of the season for D.C. United in the 10th minute assited by Keisuke Kurokawa. Hopkins had one shot on target in 77 minutes played

Defender Keisuke Kurokawa recorded his first MLS assist; he had seven passes into the final third and five recoveries in 90 minutes played.

Defender Kye Rowles scored his fist goal for the Black-and-Red this season in the 90th minute; he had ten defensive contribiutions in 90 minutes played.

#DCvORL

The Black-and-Red has a 10-9-3 record against the Orlando City SC all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United has a 6-3-2 record against the Orlando City SC at home in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-2-0 at home this 2026 MLS season.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti (Nikola Markovic 77'), Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles, Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania, João Peglow (Conner Antley 90' +5'), Louis Munteanu, Aaron Herrera (Jared Stroud 46'), Jackson Hopkins (Jacob Murrell 77')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Jordan Farr, Hosei Kijima, Gavin Turner, Caden Clark

Head Coach: René Weiler

Orlando City SC Lineup: Maxime Crepeau, Adrian Marin, Robin Jansson, Zakaria Taifi (Griffin Dorsey 46'), Iago Teodoro, Luis Otavio (Wilder Cartagena, 88'), Braian Ojeda, Martin Ojeda, Tiago Souza (Tyrese Spicer 61'), Justin Ellis (Tahir Reid-Brown 82'), Ivan Angulo

Unused Substitutes: Javier Otero Nolan Miller, Harvey Sarajian, Colin Guske, Bernardo Rhein

Head Coach: Martin Perelman

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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