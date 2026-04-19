New York City FC Drops Home Match to Charlotte FC

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC returned home but fell to a frustrating 2-1 defeat against Charlotte FC. Despite controlling long stretches and creating a number of good chances, they were undone by clinical finishing from the visitors. Idan Toklomati opened the scoring early in the second half before Kerwin Vargas added a second. A late strike from Nicolás Fernández Mercau offered brief hope, but it proved only a consolation on a disappointing night at home.

Match Recap

New York City FC were back on home soil Saturday night as they hosted Charlotte FC.

Pascal Jansen's side were keen to make it two wins in a week after a midweek success against Westchester SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

New York City's head coach made a number of changes to the team that won on Tuesday, including a return for captain Thiago Martins after a short spell out through injury.

Kai Trewin registered the hosts' first chance of the night, with a left-footed shot from range that missed the target.

Nicolás Fernández Mercau then went close with a drive from distance in the 16th minute that required a good save from Kristijan Kahlina to palm away.

At the other end, a header from Brandt Bronico was blocked by Raul Gustavo.

New York City went close again in the 24th minute after some short passing culminated in a well-timed ball over the top from Tayvon Gray to put Agustín Ojeda in behind.

The winger drove at goal and fired off a shot from a narrow angle that was well saved before Hannes Wolf saw a follow-up attempt blocked.

Minutes later, dazzling dribbling from Wolf saw him twist one way and the other before passing inside to the onrushing Kai Trewin. The Australian international got a shot off but saw it deflected behind.

The pressure was mounting as the clock ticked past the half-hour mark. First, Wolf was denied by a brilliant save from Kahlina with a low drive.

Next, it was Ojeda, who rose highest to meet Kevin O'Toole's cross and headed the ball against the far post.

Goalless at halftime, the start of the second period saw Matt Freese called into action to claim a dangerous low cross that trickled through the six-yard box.

Despite keeping Charlotte quiet for long periods, New York City fell behind not long after, as a pass inside from Harry Toffolo found Idan Toklomati, who slid it under Freese.

New York City quickly set about chasing an equalizer, and Maxi Moralez went close with a delightful curled effort from the right-hand side of the penalty area.

Jansen turned to his bench in the 67th minute to introduce Talles Magno, fresh off his hat trick on Tuesday, in place of Ojeda.

It was another Brazilian who went close, however, after Moralez curled in a delightful cross for Raul Gustavo. Unfortunately, he could not keep it on target.

In the 76th minute, Tayvon Gray picked the ball up and got off a shot from distance that nestled safely in the arms of Kahlina.

New York City's second change of the night came just after that, with Keaton Parks replacing Raul Gustavo.

The hosts continued to push the issue, and that saw Wolf size his defender up before taking a step inside and firing just over from the right of the penalty area.

Next, it was the turn of the two substitutes to combine, as a Parks cross found Talles Magno. Unfortunately, his header did not find the target.

The final New York City FC change of the night saw Seymour Reid replace Trewin.

Unfortunately, Charlotte found a second goal as stoppage time approached through Kerwin Vargas.

The visitors would register a goal of their own midway through stoppage time thanks to a rasping drive from Fernández Mercau.

Sadly, his late strike would serve only as a consolation for New York City FC on a night they suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

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