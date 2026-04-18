Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gómez to Short-Term Agreement

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has signed midfielder Ignacio Gómez to a short-term agreement, the club announced today. Gómez will be available for selection for Orlando City's match against Houston Dynamo FC today at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV.

Gómez joined the Lions on loan from Vélez Sarsfield II of Argentina's Torneo de Reserva youth league on January 5 of this year.

A product of the Vélez Sarsfield academy, Gómez made his debut for Vélez Sarsfield II on Feb. 8, 2024, in a 3-0 win over San Lorenzo II in the Copa LPF Proyección Apertura. Since then, he has appeared in 54 matches for the Buenos Aires-based side, scoring four goals in just under 3,000 minutes played. Gómez has also claimed two titles with Vélez Sarsfield II, winning the Copa LPF Proyección Inicial in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 editions of the competition.

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TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC signs midfielder Ignacio Gómez to a short-term agreement.







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