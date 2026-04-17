Orlando City SC Names Sebastián Setti Interim Assistant Coach
Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC announced today that Sebastián Setti has been named as an interim assistant coach on the First Team technical staff.
Setti, 42, joins the Lions with a diverse international coaching background spanning North America and Europe. Most recently, he served as an assistant coach with Club Necaxa in Liga MX in 2025, following a stint with K.M.S.K. Deinze in Belgium in 2024. Setti also spent the 2023 season as an assistant coach with Major League Soccer's CF Montréal. The Caseros, Argentina, native also brings additional head coaching experience after leading CD Laudio in Spain from 2018 to 2021.
Prior to his coaching career, Setti enjoyed a 14-year professional playing career as a midfielder, making 215 appearances across leagues in South America, North America and Europe.
Setti will join former Orlando City B head coach Manuel Goldberg as the assistants on interim head coach Martín Perelman's coaching staff. His first match on the bench will be Orlando City's home clash against Houston Dynamo FC this Saturday, April 18 (7:30 p.m. ET; Apple TV).
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