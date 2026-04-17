San Diego FC Raises Nearly $90,000 for Local Organizations Through "18 Days of Community" Campaign and Community Night Presented by California Bank & Trust
Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the results of its "18 Days of Community" campaign and Community Night presented by California Bank & Trust, raising a total of $88,807 to support local nonprofit organizations delivering meaningful impact across the San Diego region.
Spanning from March 24 through April 11, the "18 Days of Community" campaign was a coordinated, Club-wide effort designed to celebrate and support the individuals and organizations using football as a vehicle to strengthen communities. The campaign culminated in Community Night at Snapdragon Stadium, where fans, players, and community leaders came together to turn participation into tangible impact.
"This wasn't just a series of events - it was a reflection of who we are as a Club," said SDFC Vice President of Community Impact Joel Katz. "When we show up with intention in our community, we can create real, measurable impact. We're proud of what we accomplished alongside our partners and fans, and this is just the beginning of the positive impact we will continue to create across San Diego."
Across the 18-day campaign, SDFC activated communities throughout the region, resulting in:
10 municipalities reached
21 community events and activations
32 player appearances and touchpoints
36 hours of community impact
38 community organizations engaged
145+ volunteers activated
More than 1,850 community members reached
SDFC's Community Night served as both a celebration and a fundraiser, with fans directly contributing to the Club's community partners. In total, SDFC generated nearly $90,000 in support of its beneficiary partners.
Proceeds from the campaign will be distributed evenly among five beneficiary organizations making a meaningful impact across San Diego: the San Diego Parks Foundation, Mundo Gardens, Support The Enlisted Project (STEP), Let's Go South Bay!, and Esco Club de Futbol. Each organization will receive $18,000 in support of their work in the community.
Throughout the campaign, SDFC highlighted its core community initiatives - Parks & Pitches, Community Service, Military Community Outreach, Football Growth, and Football Entrepreneurship - through storytelling, events, and direct engagement with local partners.
From revitalizing play spaces and hosting community service projects to engaging youth players and honoring military families, the campaign underscored the Club's commitment to building stronger, more connected neighborhoods across San Diego.
Community Night on April 11 brought that impact to life, reinforcing the Club's message: when San Diego shows up, real change happens.
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