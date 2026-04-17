Nashville SC Hosting Tigres UANL at GEODIS Park April 28 in Concacaf Champions Cup Semis
Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today its schedule for the club's first appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal Round beginning Tuesday, April 28 when the Boys in Gold host LIGA MX side Tigres UANL at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Tickets for the first Champions Cup Semifinal match in GEODIS Park history are on sale now at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.
The second leg of the home-away series decided on aggregate will take place Tuesday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m. CT in Mexico.
Nashville SC's Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal Schedule:
Tuesday, April 28 vs. Tigres UANL at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT
Tuesday, May 5 at Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario at 8:30 p.m. CT
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