Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Colorado Rapids this Saturday
Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (3W-1L-3D, 12 points) carries on with MLS regular season action on the road this weekend, with the team visiting the Colorado Rapids (4W-3L-0D, 12 points) this Saturday, April 18. Kick off at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on on Apple TV.
Past Match
Inter Miami visits Colorado after playing out a 2-2 draw at home at Nu Stadium against Red Bull New York in its past regular season fixture.
Goals from attackers Mateo Silvetti and Germán Berterame, who bagged his first goal as an Inter Miami player, extended our unbeaten run to six this regular season.
Inter Miami this Regular Season
Inter Miami enters this weekend unbeaten in its past six regular season games (3W, 3D). Overall, the Herons have recorded three wins, one loss and three draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 12 points, and sit third in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, leads the team in goals so far this regular season with five, while midfielder Telasco Segovia leads in assists with four.
Previewing the Match
"We're a winning team. We're going to go out there and try to win at every stadium." - Head Coach Guillermo Hoyos
"Having a six-point week away would be great for the team." - Defender Ian Fray
Previously Against the Colorado Rapids
Saturday's matchup presents the second meeting between the sides in Club history. The only previous encounter between Inter Miami and the Colorado Rapids resulted in a 2-2 draw at home back in the 2024 MLS regular season.
Scouting the Colorado Rapids
Colorado Rapids host Inter Miami after a 6-2 win at home oveer the Houston Dynamo in their past regular season match. Overall, the Rapids have recorded four wins and three losses for a total 12 points, and are sixth in the Western Conference table.
Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro has been Colorado's leader so far this regular season with five goals and four assists to his name.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2026
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