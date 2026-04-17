Houston Dynamo FC Travel East for an Interconference Matchup Versus Orlando City SC

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC hit the road on Saturday, April 18, traveling east for a interconference matchup versus Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium, with kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can stream the action live on Apple TV.

Saturday's fixture will mark the first meeting between the two sides since 2022, and Houston will look to gain the upper hand in the all-time regular season series against Orlando, which is currently tied at two wins apiece, with the Dynamo holding a 7-4 edge in goals scored.

Houston is coming off a midweek U.S. Open Cup victory after defeating USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC 4-1 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday night at Shell Energy Stadium. The match featured three goal contributions from midfielder Ondřej Lingr, who scored his first goal of the year, while registering two assists. Forwards Ezequiel Ponce and Nick Markanich also recorded their first goals of the year. Notably, Markanich, defender Agustin Resch and defender Sam Vines each made their first Dynamo starts tonight, while forward Aliyu Ibrahim and goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer made their first starts of the year.

The Dynamo will now host another USL Championship side, Louisville City FC, in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, April 29, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can secure their tickets for the match HERE via Tixr for as low as $5, and can also learn more about the Club's Community First Ticket Offers and Value Menu for the 2026 season HERE.

Attacker Guilherme is tied for third in MLS with nine goal contributions (five goals and four assists). Additionally, the Brazilian is tied for fourth in the league for most goals and third in the league for most assists.

Additionally, forward Lawrence Ennali sits fourth in MLS in one-on-ones with eight, winning seven for an 87.5 percent success rate. He is also tied for first in the league with a top speed of 35.96 kilometers per hour.

Orlando is also coming off U.S. Open Cup action, earning a 1-0 victory over USL League One side FC Naples on Wednesday, with Tyrese Spicer scoring the team's lone goal. Orlando will next travel to face the New England Revolution in the Round of 16.

In regular season play, Orlando has a 1-3-1 (WLD) record over its last five matches and is coming off a 1-1 draw at Columbus Crew SC. They currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference standings with four points and a 1-5-1 (WLD) record.

In terms of roster connections, Orlando have former Dynamo defender Griffin Dorsey on their roster, after Houston traded the American to the Lions in February in exchange for $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) and a future sell on percentage. Houston's current captain, Antônio Carlos, signed with the Dynamo in July last year after playing 105 matches in all competitions for the Lions, while playing a key role in helping the club win its first trophy, the 2022 U.S. Open Cup.

Today, the Dynamo announced the signing of Dynamo Academy product Mattheo Dimareli to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through June 2027. The 16-year-old forward will then join the first team on an MLS contract as a Homegrown Player starting in July 2027. Notably, the Cy-Fair (Houston) native is the 21st Dynamo Academy product to sign a Homegrown contract with the first team and the 10th signed by President of Soccer Pat Onstad since he took charge of soccer operations in February 2022. Additionally, Dimareli is the 12th Dynamo Academy product to sign a professional contract with Houston Dynamo 2.

The Dynamo return to Shell Energy Stadium on for a midweek matchup versus San Diego FC on Wednesday, April 22, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can secure their tickets for the match via Tixr.







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