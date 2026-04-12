Nashville SC Remains Atop East with 2-1 Win at Charlotte FC

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Nashville Soccer Club won for the fifth time in seven MLS matches Saturday Night, defeating Charlotte FC 2-1 at Bank of America Stadium. Midfielder Eddi Tagseth put the Boys in Gold on top less than 14 minutes in with a long distance shot for his first career MLS and NSC goal, assisted by midfielder Patrick Yazbek and defender Josh Bauer.

Yazbek added his first goal of the season in the 62 nd minute from midfielder Hany Mukhtar and defender Dan Lovitz to double the lead and goalkeeper Brian Schwake made his first career MLS penalty kick save.

Dethrone the Queen (City): The first-place Boys in Gold are 5W-1L-1D for the first time in team history while outscoring opponents 15-4 and 7W-1L-4D across all competitions (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup) with a plus-18 goal differential.

The Eddi effect: With Eddi Tagseth's first career MLS and Nashville SC goal, the Boys in Gold are 6W-0L-D all-time in MLS when the midfielder records a goal contribution (one goal, five assists) and have a plus-32 goal differential when he's on the pitch.

Schwake shines on: First-year starter Brian Schwake, who made his first ever MLS penalty kick save in the 65 th minute, improved to 12W-1L-4D in goal for Nashville SC since joining the team in 2025.

Next up: Nashville SC will play in Mexico for the first time in club history when it visits Club América at historic Estadio Banorte in the second and final leg of its Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal series. The series, which is decided on aggregate, is even at 0-0.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

o played its 200 th regular season match

o is in first place in the Eastern Conference at 5W-1L-1D and 16 points

o has 15 goals in its first seven MLS matches for the first time in club history

o is 7W-1L-4D across all competitions this season (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup)

o is outscoring opponents 15-4 in MLS and 23-5 across all competitions in 2026

o is 2W-1L-1D on the road in MLS this season (3W-1L-2D across all competitions)

o won at Charlotte for the first time since 2023

o is 4W-3L-1D all-time vs. Charlotte FC

Josh Bauer recorded his first MLS assist of the season

Dan Lovitz recorded his first MLS assist of the season

Hany Mukhtar recorded his fourth MLS goal contribution and second assist of the season

Brian Schwake made three saves including his first career MLS PK save

Eddi Tagseth

o scored his first career MLS and Nashville SC goal

o earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Patrick Yazbek scored his first goal in 2026 and recorded his third MLS assist of the season

Box score:

Nashville SC (5W-1L-1D) vs. Charlotte FC (3W-2L-2D)

April 11, 2026 - Bank of America Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 2

CLT: 1

Scoring Summary:

NSH: Eddi Tagseth (A: Patrick Yazbek, Josh Bauer) 14'

NSH: Patrick Yazbek (A: Hany Mukhtar, Dan Lovitz) 62'

CLT: Archie Goodwin (Penalty Kick) 90'

Discipline:

NSH: Alex Muyl (Caution) 35'

NSH: Dan Lovitz (Caution) 64'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Caution) 90' + 2

Lineups:

NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Dan Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jack Maher (C), Josh Bauer; Patrick Yazbek, Eddi Tagseth, Alex Muyl (Hany Mukhtar 51'); Ahmed Qasem (Reed Baker-Whiting 80'), Warren Madrigal (Cristian Espinoza 76'), Woobens Pacius (Sam Surridge 76')

Substitutes: Joe Willis, Jeisson Palacios, Bryan Acosta, Matthew Corcoran, Andy Najar

CLT starters: Kristijan Kahlina; Harry Toffolo, Tim Ream, Morrison Agyemang, Nathan Byrne; Ashley Westwood (C), Pep Biel (Rodolfo Aloko 83'), Djibril Diani (Brandt Bronico 46'); Kerwin Vargas (Tyger Smalls 71'), Idan Toklomati (Archie Goodwin 83'), Liel Abada (Luca De La Torre 46')

Substitutes: Tyler Miller, Andrew Privett, Henry Kessler, David Schnegg

Match officials:

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

AR1: Jose Da Silva

AR2: Meghan Mullen

4TH: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 80 degrees and partly cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026

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