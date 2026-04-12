D.C. United Lose, 1-0, against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium
Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
D.C. United suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in their fourth road match of the 2026 MLS season. Defender Kye Rowles returned to the starting lineup following international duty with Australia, though the Black-and-Red were without leading scorer Tai Baribo due to injury. D.C. United nearly took the lead in the third minute when midfielder Matti Peltola's right-footed effort struck the left post. New England broke the deadlock in the 35th minute through midfielder Alhassan Yusuf's who found the back of the net off a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. D.C. United pushed for an equalizer throughout the match, finishing with a 17-11 edge in total shots, but were ultimately unable to find a breakthrough. The Black-and-Red will look to respond when the side returns to action on Wednesday, April 15th in Round 32 of the U.S. Open Cup against One Knoxville SC.
Player Notes
Midfielder João Peglow recorded 10 tackles and won 11 ground duels in 90 minutes played.
Defender Kye Rowles returned to the lineup after missing the last match. Rowles recorded six recoveries and won 100% of his ground duels.
Midfielder Matti Peltola recorded seven passes into the final third and had seven recoveries; he completed 90 minutes.
Defender Aaron Herrera made his first start for the Black-and-Red this season, winning three ground duels and had 100% accurarate long balls in 90 minutes played.
#NEvDC
The Black-and-Red has a 37-38-16 record against the New England Revolution all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United has a 11-25-9 record against the New England Revolution on the road in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 1-2-1 at home this 2026 MLS season.
Goals By Half
Scoring Summary
Misconduct Summary
New England Revolution Lineup: Matt Turner, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Carles Gil, Jackson Yueill (Peyton Miller 60')(Eric Klein 90'+1'), Brooklyn Raines, Dor Turgeman, Ilay Feingold, Will Sands, Luca Langoni (Griffin Yow 73'), Alhassan Yusuf
Unused Substitutes: Donovan Parisian, Tanner Beason, Marcos Zambrano, Ethan Kohler, Diego Fagundez, Andrew Farrell
Head Coach: Michael Morris
D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Silvan Hefti, Lucas Bartlett (Jacob Murrell 87'), Kye Rowles, Keisuke Kurokawa, João Peglow, Brandon Servania (Gavin Turner 74'), Matti Peltola, Aaron Herrera, Gabriel Pirani (Louis Munteanu 60'), Jackson Hopkins (Caden Clark 87')
Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Conner Antley, Jared Stroud, Nikola Markovic, Hosei Kijima
Head Coach: René Weiler
--- www.dcunited.com ---
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