D.C. United Defender Sean Nealis Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
Published on April 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced that defender Sean Nealis underwent right shoulder surgery this week to repair his clavicle after sustaining an injury in the match against FC Dallas.
Dr. Tony Wanich of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, performed the surgery on Monday, April 6th.
Nealis is expected to be sidelined for approximately six to eight weeks as he completes rehabilitation.
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