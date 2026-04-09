More Than 23,000 Tickets Sold for Saturday's Indigenous Peoples Celebration Match, Supported by BMO

Published on April 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Thursday that more than 23,000 tickets have been sold for this Saturday's Indigenous Peoples Celebration Match, supported by BMO. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, with tickets available at whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

Upgrade the matchday experience with a premium suite at whitecapsfc.com/tickets/premium Saturday's matchday activities will feature a pre-match clinic with more than 100 youth on the pitch. Festivities on Terry Fox Plaza will begin at 3 p.m. PT with performances from Proud Little Warriors, a dynamic youth drum group, and hoop dancer Jane Wylie. Just before kickoff, Proud Little Warriors will also perform on the pitch, and members from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations will lead the teams onto the field.

Vancouver currently sits second in the MLS Supporters' Shield standings after posting the best start in the club's MLS era, earning 15 points through six matches with a 5W-1L-0D record. The 'Caps lead MLS in goals scored (17), expected goals difference (11.8), and big chances created (27), while conceding the fewest expected goals (3.80). The club also ranks second in touches in the opposition box (203) and third in tackles per match (19.3).

Dating back to the start of 2025, no MLS team has posted a better regular season record than Vancouver, with 23 wins, eight losses, and nine draws.

Off the pitch, Saturday marks the club's 17th consecutive MLS match at BC Place with more than 20,000 fans in attendance. Through the first five MLS home matches this season, Whitecaps FC are averaging 23,738 fans, a 24.55% increase compared to the same point last year.

Vancouver closes out its April home slate against Sporting Kansas City on Friday, April 17 and Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 25. The latter is the club's final home match before the FIFA World Cup break, ahead of an August 1 return to BC Place when the 'Caps host Los Angeles FC.

More than 3,400 new season ticket members have joined the club for the 2026 season, bringing the total to over 14,500. Last year, more than 600,000 fans attend matches and watch parties at BC Place, marking the first time in club history with back-to-back seasons surpassing 500,000 total attendees.







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