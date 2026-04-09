Chicago Fire FC Welcomes Shift4 to Elevate Matchday Commerce Experience
Published on April 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced a new partnership with Shift4, a commerce technology provider that powers the experience economy and transforms how people shop, dine, stay, and play.
As the official partner of Chicago Fire FC, Shift4 will serve as the payment processor for all Soldier Field matches, as well as matches in the new privately-funded stadium, which officially broke ground and is expected to open in 2028.
Shift4 will power fast, seamless, and secure transactions at concession stands throughout the stadium, enhancing the overall gameday experience for Chicago Fire fans. The partner's capabilities are also integrated into the Chicago Fire FC mobile app, allowing fans to make payments easily at stadium vendors and concessions.
Shift4 will also be featured across in-stadium signage for the Club's matches in both Soldier Field and in the new stadium, along with serving as the presenting partner of a pre-match videoboard feature highlighting the Fire's "concession item of the match."
For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at @chicagofire, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).
For more information on Shift4, follow @Shift4 or visit www.shift4.com.
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