New York City FC Defender Drew Baiera to Undergo Surgery for Ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament
MLS New York City FC

New York City FC Defender Drew Baiera to Undergo Surgery for Ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament

Published on April 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release


Today New York City FC announced that Defender Drew Baiera will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of the left knee. The American will have surgery at Montefiore Einstein in the coming weeks and will begin rehab immediately after.

Baiera made three appearances for the 'Boys in Blue' this season, including his MLS debut on Matchday 1 against the LA Galaxy.

Everyone at the Club wishes Drew all the best in his surgery and recovery.

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