Inter Miami CF Hosts Red Bull New York this Saturday
Published on April 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (3W-1L-2D, 11 points) carries on with MLS regular season action at home over the weekend, hosting Red Bull New York (3W-2L-1D, 10 points) this Saturday, April 11. Kick off at Nu Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Nu Stadium Public Transportation Options and Incentive
Take public transportation to matches and enjoy a $10 food & beverage credit; plus multiple easy ways to arrive are available. All the information fans need to know about public transportation is broken down HERE.
Other fans have labelled it a "no-brainer". Read about the experiences of our loyal fans riding public transport to Nu Stadium HERE!
Nu Stadium Single-Match Parking Passes
PLEASE NOTE: Single-match parking passes are only available on the Yellow Lot, as parking in the Audi Black Lot and the Red Lot is sold out. Fans who plan to park on-site must purchase a parking pass in advance. Due to high demand, parking is expected to sell out, and on-site purchases will not be available on matchday. This policy is in place to ensure a smooth and efficient arrival experience for all guests.
Routes to Nu Stadium
Plan your route and arrive early, with parking lots opening at 2:30 p.m. ET. All information about driving directions and ridesharing options to Nu Stadium is available.
Don't Miss History!
Don't miss our historic first year at Nu Stadium and secure the best pricing for all MLS regular-season home games with a Season Ticket. Get your Season Tickets HERE!
Additionally, a limited amount of single-match tickets for all matches remains available HERE!
Where to Watch
Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on on Apple TV.
Past Regular Season Match
In its past regular season match, Inter Miami played its historic home opener at its state-of-the-art new stadium in the heart of Miami. The meeting resulted in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Austin FC, with captain Leo Messi and forward Luis Suárez scoring our historic first goals at Nu Stadium.
Inter Miami this Regular Season
Inter Miami enters this weekend unbeaten in its past six regular season fixtures (3W, 1D). Overall, the Herons have recorded three wins, one loss and two draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 11 points, and sit fourth in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, leads the team in goals so far this regular season with five, while midfielder Telasco Segovia leads in assists with four.
Previously Against Red Bull New York
Red Bull New York's first visit to Nu Stadium presents our 13th meeting. Inter Miami has recorded six wins and six losses to date.
Our team looks to extend its current three-match winning run against RBNY. Last time the sides met was in regular season action last July, with Inter Miami coming out on top 1-5 on the road.
Scouting Red Bull New York
Red Bull New York visits Miami after winninig 4-2 at home against FC Cincinnati in their last match. So far this regular season, RBNY has recorded three wins, two losses and a draw for a total 10 points, and currently are seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.
Young attacker Julian Hall has been the team's leader so far this regular season with five goals to his name.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 9, 2026
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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