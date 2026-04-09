St. Louis CITY SC Heads to Texas to Face FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium

Published on April 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC takes on FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Every CITY SC match this season will be streamed live on Apple TV.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Mark Followill (play-by-play), Gio Savarese (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Raul Guzman (play-by-play/analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

CITY on Tap

Join us for this week's official CITY on Tap presented by Michelob ULTRA at The Hub in Chesterfield. Hang out with fellow CITY fans to cheer on our boys while enjoying ULTRA specials. Be sure to check in with the CITY App for a chance to win tickets for the next match.

Last Time Out

CITY SC picked up a point on the road after a 1-1 draw against Eastern Conference opponent NYCFC. New York City's Hannes Wolf opened the scoring in the 51st minute. St. Louis created several chances to equalize and found the breakthrough from Brendan McSorley in second-half stoppage time, off an assist from Lukas MacNaughton. McSorley scored his first goal of the season, while MacNaughton earned his first assist of 2026. McSorley's goal was the latest goal scored in CITY SC history, as he found the back of the net in the 90'+6'.

St. Louis CITY SC versus FC Dallas

CITY SC will face FC Dallas for the first time this season. The teams met twice last season, with CITY SC falling at Toyota Stadium in July and earning a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas at Energizer Park, where Célio Pompeu scored the lone goal. St. Louis holds a 2-3-1 regular season record against Dallas.

Scouting FC Dallas

FC Dallas are 3-1-2 to start the season, with 11 points, and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. They defeated D.C. United 4-0 last weekend and are unbeaten in their last three matches. Forward Petar Musa leads Dallas with seven goals, tied for most in MLS, while midfielder Joaquín Valiente leads the team with three assists. FC Dallas are also unbeaten at home this season, with a 2-0-2 record.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 9, 2026

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