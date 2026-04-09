Inter&Co Stadium Set to Host England in Pre-World Cup Match against Costa Rica on June 10

Published on April 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







Orlando, Fla. - TEG Sport and The Football Association today announced that Inter&Co Stadium will host the England men's national team for an international friendly against Costa Rica on Wednesday, June 10 (4 p.m. ET), as part of the Three Lions' preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The match will mark a rare appearance for England on U.S. soil and provides fans an opportunity to see one of international football's most storied national teams compete in Central Florida ahead of the world's biggest sporting event. Fans can register to receive information about ticket availability here.

"We are thrilled to bring the England men's national team to Orlando as part of their World Cup preparations," said Jarrod Dillon, President of Business Operations for Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and Inter&Co Stadium. "Inter&Co Stadium offers an electric atmosphere and world-class facilities, making it the ideal stage for an international matchup of this caliber. This fixture reflects Orlando's role as a destination for global football and we're excited to provide our community with a rare opportunity to see England compete live."

The June 10 friendly will mark the first time the England men's national team has played a match at Inter&Co Stadium. It will also be among the first occasions the Three Lions have competed on U.S. soil in more than 20 years, underscoring the significance of the match as anticipation builds toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Drawn into Group L, England will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama during the group stage of the tournament.

England and Costa Rica have only faced each other twice in their history. The teams first met in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2014™ in Brazil, playing to a 0-0 draw. Four years later, England hosted the Concacaf side in a pre-tournament friendly ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018™ in Russia, earning a 2-0 victory at Leeds United's Elland Road.

Additional details regarding matchday operations, broadcast information and ticket sales will be announced in the coming weeks.







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