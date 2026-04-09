Sounders FC Falls 2-0 to Tigres UANL in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals at Estadio Universitario

Published on April 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC midfileder Albert Rusnák vs. Tigres UANL

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC midfileder Albert Rusnák vs. Tigres UANL(Seattle Sounders FC)

MONTERREY, MEXICO - Sounders FC fell 2-0 to Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the first leg of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday night at Estadio Universitario. The Rave Green could not overcome two second-half goals by the home side, capping an eight-match stretch away from Lumen Field in all competitions (5-2-1). The Quarterfinals series now shifts to Seattle with the second leg being played on Wednesday, April 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:30 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO).

MATCH NOTES

Seattle now has a 12-13-6 all-time record against Liga MX opponents, including a 2-2-0 record against Tigres UANL.

The Rave Green now hold a 24-17-12 all-time record in Concacaf Champions Cup play.

Tonight's fixture ends an eight-match stretch away from Lumen Field in all competitions for Seattle due to ongoing preparations for the FIFA World Cup at Lumen Field, with the Rave Green playing to a 5-2-1 record in that span.

Paul Rothrock made his 100th all-competition appearance tonight. The Seattle native re-signed with the club this offseason after making 92 appearances from 2023-2025. Rothrock also leads the team with five all-competition goals in 2026.

Brian Schmetzer made four changes to the lineup from Seattle's last match against Houston on April 4, with Stefan Frei, Alex Roldan, Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris replacing Andrew Thomas, Antino Lopez, Jesús Ferreira and Danny Musovski.

Seattle returns to the Emerald City for the second leg of the Quarterfinals tie on Wednesday, April 15 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:30 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Tigres UANL 2

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Venue: Estadio Universitario

Referee: Juan Gabriel Calderon

Assistants: Juan Mora, William Arrieta

Fourth Official: José Raúl Torres Rivera

Attendance: 37,641

Weather: 66 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

TIG - Ozziel Herrera (Fernando Gorriarán) 51'

TIG - Own Goal (Jackson Ragen) 76'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TIG - Ozziel Herrera (caution) 21'

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 45+2'

TIG - Rodrigo Aguirre (caution) 57'

TIG - Fernando Gorriarán (caution) 58'

SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution) 58'

SEA - Peter Kingston (caution) 90+1'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - captain; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Peter Kingston 72'); Snyder Brunell (Cody Baker 87'), Cristian Roldan; Paul Arriola (Jesús Ferreira 71'), Albert Rusnák (Hassani Dotson 77'), Paul Rothrock; Jordan Morris (Osaze De Rosario 71')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Max Anchor, Antino Lopez, Sebastian Gomez, Yu Tsukanome, Danny Musovski

Total shots: 4

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 13

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 0

Saves: 2

Tigres UANL - Nahuel Guzmán; Vladimir Loroña (Joaquim Pereira 43'), Jesús Angulo (Juan Sánchez Purata 86'), Rômulo Zwarg, Jesús Garza; Fernando Gorriarán, César Araújo; Ozziel Herrera (Marcelo Flores 86'), Ángel Correa, Diego Lainez (Juan Brunetta 69'); Rodrigo Aguirre (André-Pierre Gignac 86')

Substitutes not used: Antonio Carrera, Felipe Rodríguez, Rafael Guerrero, Francisco Reyes, Henrique Simeone, Diego Sánchez, Juan Pablo Vigón

Total shots: 22

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 18

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 2

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