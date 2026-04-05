D.C. United Lose, 4-0, against FC Dallas at Audi Field

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United fell 4-0 to FC Dallas on Saturday night at Audi Field in MLS Regular Season action. The Black-and-Red created chances throughout the match, with forward Tai Baribo testing Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi with a header in the sixth minute and defender Lucas Bartlett forcing two saves in the first half. FC Dallas would break the deadlock in the 16th minute through forward Logan Farrington and doubled their lead through midfielders Patrickson Delgado's free kick in first-half stoppage time. D.C. United came out with purpose in the second half, generating corners and free kicks while forwards Louis Munteanu and Gabriel Pirani both had efforts blocked inside the box, but defender Osaze Urhoghide and forward Petar Musa added two more to close out the result. D.C. United will look to respond when the side returns to action next week on the road against New England Revolution.

Player Notes

Midfielder Matti Peltola had seven defensive recoveries and won six ground duels for D.C. United in 90 minutes played.

Defender Aaron Herrera made his first appearance for D.C. United since October 4th, 2025 agaisnt Charlotte FC. Herrera created one chance in 30 minutes played.

Midfielder Brandon Servania registered one shot on target and two passes into the final third for the Black-and-Red; he completed 82 minuted.

Defender Sean Nealis made his first start for the Black-and-Red and recorded seven clearances in 60 minutes played.

#DCvDAL

The Black-and-Red have a 17-24-8 against FC Dallas all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United has a 10-8-5 record against FC Dallas at home in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 1-2-0 at home this 2026 MLS season.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Silvan Hefti, Lucas Bartlett, Sean Nealis (Aaron Herrera 60'), Keisuke Kurokawa, Matti Peltola, João Peglow, Brandon Servania (Jared Stroud 82'), Gabriel Pirani (Caden Clark 82'), Jackson Hopkins (Louis Munteanu 61'), Tai Baribo (Jacob Murrell 68')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Conner Antley, Nikola Markovic, Gavin Turner

Head Coach: René Weiler

FC Dallas Lineup: Michael Collodi, Osaze Urhoghide, Shaq Moore, Sebastien Ibeagha, Nolan Norris (Joaquin Valiente 71'), Ramiro (Kaick 85'), Kaick Ferreira, Patrickson Delgado (Christian Cappis 66'), Petar Musa, Logan Farrington (Santiago Moreno 85'), Bernard

Unused Substitutes: Lalas Abubakar, Ran Binyamin, Don Deedson Louicius, Nick Simmonds, Samuel Sarver, Jonathan Sirois

Head Coach: Eric Quill

--- www.dcunited.com ---







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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