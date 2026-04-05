D.C. United Lose, 4-0, against FC Dallas at Audi Field
Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
D.C. United fell 4-0 to FC Dallas on Saturday night at Audi Field in MLS Regular Season action. The Black-and-Red created chances throughout the match, with forward Tai Baribo testing Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi with a header in the sixth minute and defender Lucas Bartlett forcing two saves in the first half. FC Dallas would break the deadlock in the 16th minute through forward Logan Farrington and doubled their lead through midfielders Patrickson Delgado's free kick in first-half stoppage time. D.C. United came out with purpose in the second half, generating corners and free kicks while forwards Louis Munteanu and Gabriel Pirani both had efforts blocked inside the box, but defender Osaze Urhoghide and forward Petar Musa added two more to close out the result. D.C. United will look to respond when the side returns to action next week on the road against New England Revolution.
Player Notes
Midfielder Matti Peltola had seven defensive recoveries and won six ground duels for D.C. United in 90 minutes played.
Defender Aaron Herrera made his first appearance for D.C. United since October 4th, 2025 agaisnt Charlotte FC. Herrera created one chance in 30 minutes played.
Midfielder Brandon Servania registered one shot on target and two passes into the final third for the Black-and-Red; he completed 82 minuted.
Defender Sean Nealis made his first start for the Black-and-Red and recorded seven clearances in 60 minutes played.
#DCvDAL
The Black-and-Red have a 17-24-8 against FC Dallas all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United has a 10-8-5 record against FC Dallas at home in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 1-2-0 at home this 2026 MLS season.
Goals By Half
Scoring Summary
Misconduct Summary
D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Silvan Hefti, Lucas Bartlett, Sean Nealis (Aaron Herrera 60'), Keisuke Kurokawa, Matti Peltola, João Peglow, Brandon Servania (Jared Stroud 82'), Gabriel Pirani (Caden Clark 82'), Jackson Hopkins (Louis Munteanu 61'), Tai Baribo (Jacob Murrell 68')
Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Conner Antley, Nikola Markovic, Gavin Turner
Head Coach: René Weiler
FC Dallas Lineup: Michael Collodi, Osaze Urhoghide, Shaq Moore, Sebastien Ibeagha, Nolan Norris (Joaquin Valiente 71'), Ramiro (Kaick 85'), Kaick Ferreira, Patrickson Delgado (Christian Cappis 66'), Petar Musa, Logan Farrington (Santiago Moreno 85'), Bernard
Unused Substitutes: Lalas Abubakar, Ran Binyamin, Don Deedson Louicius, Nick Simmonds, Samuel Sarver, Jonathan Sirois
Head Coach: Eric Quill
--- www.dcunited.com ---
Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026
- Zaha, Westwood Deliver in Charlotte's 2-1 Win - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Shake up the Standings with Historic Win over SDFC - San Jose Earthquakes
- Minnesota United Secures Three Points in Victory over LA Galaxy - Minnesota United FC
- San Diego FC Falls, 3-0, to San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park - San Diego FC
- Timbers Fall, 3-2, to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road - Portland Timbers
- Berhalter Wins It In Stoppage Time - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Scores Five First Half Goals and Ties the Club Record for Biggest Victory Defeating Orlando City, 6-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Earns Three Road Points with 1-0 Win over Houston Dynamo FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Fastest Goal in Club History and Chris Brady Clean Sheet Hand Chicago Fire FC a 1-0 Victory against Nashville SC at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Orlando City SC Falls, 6-0, to LAFC - Orlando City SC
- NYCFC Held to 1-1 Draw as Late St. Louis Equalizer Spoils the Party - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-0, to Seattle Sounders FC in Hard-Fought Match - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Plays Historic Opener at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Lose, 4-0, against FC Dallas at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Austin FC Draws Inter Miami CF in First-Ever Match at Nu Stadium - Austin FC
- Atlanta United Falls, 3-1, to Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- With Rydström at Helm, Crew Earn 3-1 Victory - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Falls for First Time in 2026 at Chicago Fire FC - Nashville SC
- Revolution Blank CF Montréal, 3-0, for First Shutout of 2026 - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Rolls to 4-0 Victory at D.C. United - FC Dallas
- St. Louis CITY SC Comes Back with Late Goal to Draw NYCFC 1-1 on the Road - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Comes out on Top over Union - Philadelphia Union
- Charlotte FC Signs Midfielder Aron John on Short-Term Agreement from Crown Legacy - Charlotte FC
- Luna Opens, Gozo Closes as RSL Downs Kansas City 3-1 at Home - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Falls to 3-1 Defeat at Real Salt Lake - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielders Diego Gonzalez and Gilberto Rivera to Short-Term Loans - Houston Dynamo FC
- Full Time Clip: Zaha, Westwood Deliver in Charlotte's 2-1 Win - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC Plays Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday Night at Shell Energy Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Rapids Fall on the Road to Toronto 3-2 - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Loan D Keegan Hughes to Birmingham Legion FC - New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement - St. Louis City SC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Lose, 4-0, against FC Dallas at Audi Field
- D.C. United Set to Host the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Match against One Knoxville SC at Audi Field on April 15
- D.C. United Forward Gabriel Segal Undergoes Ankle Surgery
- D.C. United Draw 0-0 against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- D.C. United Win 2-1 against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field