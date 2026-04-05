Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielders Diego Gonzalez and Gilberto Rivera to Short-Term Loans

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have signed Houston Dynamo 2 midfielders Diego Gonzalez and Gilberto Rivera to short-term loans for tonight's home match versus Seattle Sounders FC.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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