Timbers Fall, 3-2, to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Portland Timbers fell 3-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the road at BC Place on Saturday evening. The hosts took the early lead with a sixth minute opener, but Portland would equalize in the 36th minute with an outside-the-box volley from season debutant Juan Mosquera. 11 minutes later, Mosquera would assist David Da Costa for the Timbers first-half lead. Vancouver found an equalizer in the 91st minute via a penalty kick and ultimately the game winner four minutes later. The Timbers return to Providence Park for a Saturday matinee matchup with LAFC on April 11.

Notables in B.C.

Defender Juan Mosquera made his season debut, starting and providing a first-half goal and assist. The 23-year-old defender registered his fifth career goal and 17th league assist for Portland. Notably, Mosquera became the seventh player in club history to deliver both a goal and an assist in their first appearance of a season. David Da Costa opened his 2026 scoring account, getting on the end of a pass from Mosquera to chip the goalkeeper from close range in stoppage time of the first half. It marked Da Costa's fifth goal for the club, and first since July of 2025. Newest signing José Caicedo made his club and MLS debut, starting and playing all 90 minutes in tonight's match. Club legend Diego Chara received his 124th yellow card in the result, becoming the all-time leader in caution cards in MLS history.

Goal-Scoring Plays

VAN - Edier Ocampo (Yohei Takaoka, Mathias Laborda), 6th minute: Edier Ocampo received a long ball from Yohei Takaoka and tapped it past the outrunning goalkeeper to score with a low left-footed shot from just outside the box.

POR - Juan Mosquera, 36th minute: Juan Mosquera caught a Whitecaps clearance on a volley with a right-footed screamer into the far upper-90 from outside the box.

POR - David Da Costa (Juan Mosquera), 45+2nd minute: After intercepting an attempted Vancouver clearance in the box, Juan Mosquera laid off a pass to David Da Costa in the six-yard box where the Timbers' #10 delivered a right-footed chip to beat the oncoming goalkeeper.

VAN - Thomas Müller (penalty kick), 90+1st minute: Thomas Müller scored a penalty kick with a high right-footed shot at the center of goal.

VAN - Sebastian Berhalter, 90+5th minute: Sebastian Berhalter fired a right-footed first-time shot off a rebound from the top of the box through traffic into the far side of goal.

Notes

Juan Mosquera made his season debut, starting and playing 45 minutes in tonight's match.

Notably, Mosquera recorded two goal contributions in his return to action, notching a goal and an assist.

His contributions marked his fifth goal and 17th assist in MLS for Portland.

Mosquera became the seventh player in Timbers history to score and provide an assist in their first appearance of the campaign.

David Da Costa scored his first goal of the season.

It marked Da Costa's fifth goal in Green and Gold, and first since July 13, 2025.

New signing José Caicedo made his club and MLS debut, starting and playing the entire match.

Diego Chara received his 124th yellow card in MLS, becoming the all-time leader in caution cards in league history.

Next Game

The Timbers return home to host LAFC at Providence Park on Saturday, April 11. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast on FOX, Apple TV in English and Spanish and local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (1-4-1, 4pts) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-1-0, 15pts)

April 4, 2026 - BC Place (Vancouver, B.C.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 2 0 2

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

VAN: Ocampo (Takaoka, Laborda), 6

POR: Mosquera, 36

POR: Da Costa (Mosquera), 45+2

VAN: Müller (penalty kick), 90+1

VAN: Berhalter, 90+5

Misconduct Summary:

VAN: Laborda (caution), 68

POR: Chara (caution), 80

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera (Bye, 46), D Surman Š, D Bonetig, D Fory, M Ortiz (Chara Š, 77), M Caicedo, M Da Costa, F Velde (Aravena, 82), F Antony, F Kelsy (Mora, 65)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D E. Miller, D Smith, M Chara, F Lassiter, F Guerra

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (three players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 10 (Velde, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 6

VAN: GK Takaoka, D Ocampo, D Blackmon, D Laborda, D T. Jackson, M Badwall (Elloumi, 82), M Berhalter, M Müller Š, F Sabaly (Caicedo, 71), F A. Jackson (Sabbi, 46), F White

Substitutes Not Used: GK Boehmer, D Gherasimencov, D Schonlau, M Ngando, M Cabrera, M Larraz

TOTAL SHOTS: 22 (A. Jackson, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (nine players tied, 1); FOULS: 14 (six players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 2

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Logan Brown

Fourth Official: Mathieu Souare

Attendance: 25,465

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

-- visit www.timbers.com --







Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2026

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